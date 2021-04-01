Huawei Mate 40 Pro now available – Get a great launch deal

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is now available in South Africa, and Huawei is offering a great deal to those who pick up this new smartphone.

If you purchase the Mate 40 Pro now for just R19,999, you will get the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, a Huawei Wireless Charger CP60, and the Huawei VIP service for free.

This deal is available from Huawei’s dedicated online store.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro, available in Black and Mystic Silver, is set to take the South African market by storm thanks to its premium performance, impressive camera, and innovative Huawei Mobile Services platform.

Awesome performance

The Mate 40 Pro is powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset which supports 5G for faster Internet speeds.

It offers a whopping 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, while a 4,400mAh battery keeps the Mate 40 Pro running all day.

This battery supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging, too, to remove the hassle of cables from your daily life.

Unsurprisingly, the Mate 40 Pro continues the tradition of elite Huawei camera systems by offering an impressive triple-lens system headlined by a 50MP primary lens.

The rear camera system also includes a 20MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens, while a laser sensor provides faster focus and more accurate photos.

Additionally, the Mate 40 Pro boasts a 13MP ultra vision selfie camera that uses a gesture sensor to make it easier to take selfies from different angles.

The power of HMS

The Mate 40 Pro uses Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to make your day-to-day tasks easier by providing a smarter, richer, more convenient, and secure smartphone experience.

It comes preinstalled with Huawei AppGallery and the Petal Search widget, which acts as a gateway to over a million local apps.

AppGallery makes it easy to install popular local apps, including:

Capitec

FNB

ABSA

Nedbank

Standard Bank

Showmax

Bolt

Takealot

Superbalist

Zando

News24

Nandos

Debonairs

Wimpy

Get the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the obvious choice.

It boasts premium features, sports a powerful camera, and leverages the power of HMS to give you the ultimate smartphone experience.

Click here to get the Mate 40 Pro for R19,999 and get the FreeBuds 4i, a CP60 wireless charger, and the Huawei VIP service for free.