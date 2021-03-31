How the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ transforms the world of ‘work and play’

We have seen seismic shifts in businesses’ approach to work recently. For just one-year, remote working has become a part of our lives as we navigate various lockdowns.

Many companies have begun to adjust and even embrace remote working. However, for parents working at home the traditional 9-5 isn’t just one solid block of work time.

It’s now divided between work and parenting and could even include the opportunity for play.

For those trying to balance this new dynamic of work and play in the same space, the Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7+ have arrived at precisely the right time.

They offer flexibility that bridges the gap between the office and home.

Share Seamlessly Across Your Devices

The Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7+ recently had a One UI 3.1 software update.

This ensures you can do even more, seamlessly moving across devices – easily copying text or images on your smartphone and instantly pasting the content onto your tablet – and vice versa.

As many of us have recently discovered, sometimes when working or creating remotely, two screens are better than one.

You can harness the Second Screen feature to connect your tablet with your laptop or smartphone through a range of different modes.

This means you can share the apps or documents you have open on your tablet directly to your laptop screen and instantly save any changes straight to your laptop. More music to your ears – you don’t even have to lose touch with your earphones.

If you get a call while you’re watching YouTube on your tablet your wearable like a Galaxy Buds Pro will automatically switch to your smartphone.

Enjoy A Streamlined Galaxy Ecosystem

In order to provide a more convenient keyboard experience across devices, you can now take advantage of the Wireless Keyboard Sharing feature, which allows you to connect your Book Cover Keyboard to your tablet device and effortlessly switch between the two.

Turn Your Ideas Into Action With S Pen

On the Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7+, the S Pen makes it easier to write notes and personalise photos and videos, all without needing to charge.

Through S Pen, expect a bundle of writing instruments in one. Its natural grip, low latency and impressive pressure sensitivity will make it your go-to for everything from writing, drawing to editing documents. Plus, it won’t get lost thanks to a built-in magnetic holder.

Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7+ will also be available in the new Mystic Navy from the end of March.

Adding to the joy it brings is that that the Book Cover Keyboard, valued at R4699*, is included with your purchase.

*Recommended retail price