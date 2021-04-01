Why you should consider an ERP solution

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software has become a core part of manufacturing businesses in recent years.

However, before choosing an ERP, it is important that you understand why you would want or need such a solution.

An ERP’s primary function is to provide a system to organise, plan, and automate business processes.

This includes receiving customer orders, scheduling operations, and maintaining records of your inventory and financial data.

ERPs range in complexity – some are simple organisation tools, while others offer many complex features that streamline your processes.

Your focus should therefore not be on having an ERP, but rather on having an ERP that goes above and beyond to provide increased value to your organisation.

It is important that you are able to answer the following questions before you decide on the best ERP for your needs.

1. What strategic business objective do you want to serve?

If you want to choose the right ERP for your organisation, you should first know what you want to achieve.

Key functionalities that organisations are often looking for in an ERP include:

Having an all-encompassing view of the status of the organisation – even when you have a remote or dispersed workforce.

Automating core processes to streamline operations and increase productivity.

Develop and access in-depth insights and analytics quickly, continuously, and easily.

Additionally, those in the market for a new ERP often already understand the value of such a solution, but find the ERP they are currently using is not fulfilling certain criteria.

It is important in this situation that you understand the shortcomings and investigate which ERPs do not suffer the same flaws.

2. What the contribution to your business objective will be

If you already use an ERP, you are probably aware that an ERP can contribute massively to the success of your business and its objectives.

In this scenario, a key consideration when searching for a new ERP solution is not that an ERP offers value, but rather how much value the solution will offer.

The value of an ERP is difficult to quantify as it can vary between organisations.

It is therefore important that you investigate each ERP solution and position it against the specific need of your business.

SYSPRO – A great ERP provider

One leading ERP provider to consider is SYSPRO.

SYSPRO offers a variety of ERPs based on specific industries including:

Automotive parts and accessories

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Fabricated Metal

Machinery and Equipment

Packaging

With all of these options from SYSPRO, you will find an ERP solution that suits your business.