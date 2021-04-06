HPE GreenLake and the value of consumption models for business

The attraction for an organisation to only pay for the services they consume, is the reason that subscriptions have soared over the last five years in South Africa.

The PAYG (pay as you go) payment models make sense as one’s current business needs can change at a moments’ notice. GreenLake is available from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and is their pay-per-use on-premises based on metered usage.

In addition, the benefits of an annuity stream that keeps providing means that all IT partners have to get on board with an experienced HPE GreeenLake Distributor to help guide them and offer superior support.

Axiz is a GreenLake certified and accredited Distributor (partner) for HPE across South Africa and we are confident our expertise can help you take your next steps to the Cloud cost effectively and profitably.

As a partner working with us we will help your company accelerate your services more quickly and easily while requiring less capital investment. Why? Three headline reasons:

Accelerate response to business demands Eliminate overprovisioning Avoid slow procurement and time to value

All end customers should take immediate advantage of this for three headline reasons:

Immediately and continuously optimize usage and costs Reduce upfront cost from a traditional purchase Align workloads with capacity

Axiz in conjunction with HPE Financial Services, can offer GreenLake plus provide a wide scope of services to support.

HPE GreenLake’s edge-to-cloud platform gives users visibility and control across all their clouds, in one operating model, enabling companies to transform how their deliver services across their businesses and industries.

At Axiz our pre-sales experts will be on hand to assist and teams will be happy to support.

Are you interested to find out how the Cloud can come to you? Contact Axiz today.