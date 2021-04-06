Sell BitCo Telecoms ISP range of products to boost your revenue

BitCo Telecoms, established in 2006 and operating under IECNS and IECS licenses since 2011, has recently revamped their Agent Partner Programme.

Being a BitCo Agent allows you to earn commission and build annuity income without the hassles of support, billing and becoming an internet and telephony guru overnight.

Their Business Agent Programme allows you to effectively act as a broker on behalf of BitCo. You will earn commission on each account signed to the BitCo Network for the customers contract duration.

BitCo provides sales and marketing assistance to help Agents transform their opportunities into revenue generating streams.

Dedicated and personalised support will assist with sales activities as well as provide direction in prospecting and cultivating new opportunities.

Why partner with BitCo?

Annuity based commission on all products and services sold. If BitCo are billing, you are earning

Commissions are paid one month in arrears

Annuity commission tiers from 8% – 15%

Access to BitCo’s full range of Internet Service Provider Products and Services (Dedicated and Broadband Fibre, Wireless Connectivity, Voice Solutions, Fixed LTE, SD-WAN, Cloud Security and more)

Dedicated Account Management and Support

Access to Marketing Support and Guidance

Access to Training and Online Academy

BitCo is National Telecommunications Provider operating an independent Carrier-Grade Fibre, Wireless and Voice Network

Leverage off BitCo’s premium, national tier 1 licenses

A Network spanning across South Africa provides greater sales opportunities

Successful partnerships are built on collaboration, which is why BitCo offers support services that help you make the most of the partnership. BitCo’s priority is to deliver a personalised and consistent service.

Michael Colin, BitCo Chief Sales Officer, said “Being a BitCo partner is about much more than just doing business with us.

It is about enhancing and forging long-term relationships. The aim is to cultivate an environment for collaboration so that we can work together to create customers for life.

We provide you with the tools and benefits to boost your revenue.”

Who can apply?

Any registered business entity may apply. To apply or for more information contact [email protected].

Popular agent partners:

IT Resellers and Systems Integrators

ISPs

Telephony or Switchboard Companies

Hardware Suppliers

Network Suppliers

Telecom Resellers

VARS

WISPs

IT Consultants

Managed Print Suppliers

PABX Suppliers and Maintainers

IT Distributors

Solar and Renewable Energy Suppliers

Colin adds, “Success and growth is at the heart of the best partnerships and it is important to develop and nurture these partnerships.

BitCo will give you the necessary commitment and support to ensure that the partnership is mutually successful.

We will partner with you from start to finish and provide the necessary guidance along the way.“

For more information and to partner with BitCo Telecoms please e-mail [email protected]. Visit www.bitco.co.za to view range of products and services.

Click here to learn more about BitCo Telecoms Agent, Reseller and Wholesale (Carrier) Partnerships.