Easy payments and exponential growth, that’s VodaPay

Straight-to-customer industries know how important it is to have speedy, efficient service – especially in the new high convenience, low contact world we have been thrust into. But how often does digitising your business for ease offer you access to business growth?

Vodacom’s VodaPay Max devices find a way to do both by offering great functionality and even better benefits that help small businesses grow.

The device makes making and receiving payments easier with its almost immediate touch, tap, swipe and print functionalities – giving even international cardholders several options on how to transact with your business.

Your business gets access to all of this for a zero set-up fee or minimum cost, even further emphasising VodaPay’s aim to grow the SMME sector through affordable access.

It is a true setup and go device, enabling any size business to reach its goals.

Even more, the benefits are best fit to sustain and grow your business even in the hard times we are currently experiencing.

The handy wireless device gives you access to Vodacom benefits such as:

Merchant Portal – helping you keep track of transactions and simplify sales admin

– helping you keep track of transactions and simplify sales admin Vodacom Business Funding – funding for small businesses accessible within minutes

– funding for small businesses accessible within minutes Vodacom Legal Assist – qualified legal assistance to help you navigate business-related issues

And more. Let VodaPay Max be your gateway to bringing your business to the next level.

