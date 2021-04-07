Mikyla Homes brings Xtrfy gaming peripherals to South African resellers

Swedish gaming gear brand Xtrfy has entered the South African market.

This forms part of Xtrfy’s impressive global expansion in which it added over 25 new countries to its distribution network in 2020.

Xtrfy’s well-renowned range of ultra-light mice, keyboards, headsets, and other peripherals are now available to stores across the country through distributor Mikyla Homes.

“We’re excited to finally be able to offer our products to consumers in South Africa,” said Xtrfy European Sales Manager Johan Wältare.

“We’ve seen a great interest in our products from South African gamers, and we see potential in this market – a potential that we’re looking forward to seizing by the help of our new partners in Mikyla Homes.”

Mikyla Homes founder George Popovich thanked Xtrfy for giving the distributor the opportunity to represent its brand in South Africa.

“We are excited to be able to introduce the South African gaming community to such an innovative brand who produces high-quality products at affordable prices,” said Popovich.

“We are sure the South African gaming community will take well to the brand and are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Xtrfy.”

Xtrfy

Xtrfy has developed a reputation for its pro-level gaming peripherals and works with some of the world’s top players to achieve this.

Its products are based on proven technologies to offer the best experience possible to Xtrfy users.

All Xtrfy equipment is designed from the ground up at the company’s offices in Skåne, Sweden – which has been the case since their start in 2013.

The company is currently working on its fourth generation of awesome gaming gear, which South Africans can get their hands on at the following retailers:

Contact Mikyla Homes about becoming a Xtrfy reseller.