Poynting Antennas – now in the USA

After many years of selling their antennas into the States via trusted partners, Poynting Antennas is proud to announce the opening of their new premises in the USA.

Poynting Inc was registered at the end of 2020 and their offices, with warehouse space, will open in Mansfield, Texas in April 2021.

With this expansion Poynting will be able to accelerate their growth and take on the huge demand for their broadband antennas in the region.

Dr Andre Fourie, Poynting Group CEO, remembers how they wanted to expand into the USA when Poynting was a small company with only a handful of products and employees.

“About 20 years ago we boldly ventured into the US with no experience of international sales or business. Although not hugely successful, we created relationships with brave US companies that was willing to do business with an unknown company from South Africa,” said Fourie.

“Since then, our ideal has always been to establish ourselves in the US on a permanent basis. After our success in selling into Europe, we now know that having people and stock locally makes a huge difference with regards to sales in an area.”

“We are very excited about this expansion – I know that Juan and the Poynting Inc team will make a huge success of this exciting venture,” said Fourie.

Juan Potgieter, President Poynting Inc said: “In the past years we have rapidly grown the interest in Poynting Antennas in the US, and we have had great success in all our different antenna verticals. Projects like the Poynting MIMO-3 antenna that is now used as a standard on the iconic Airstream Trailers.”

“We realise that, with the help of our partners and by having warehousing and offices in the States, we can increase these opportunities greatly. Making Wireless Happen more often.”

Poynting is a top global provider of integrated antenna solutions. They innovate, design and manufacture market-leading products used in wireless communication.

Poynting supplies antenna solutions for wireless high-speed data applications and provide solutions for 3G/4G/LTE and 5G, GPS and Glonass, IoT LoRa and SigFOX as well as RFID and WIFI applications.

Poynting’s antennas are used in all industry sectors that require wireless communication whether it is residential, automotive, industrial and IoT solutions.

They also have a specialised antenna solution for the marine, mining and tunneling markets.

Below an introduction to the key employees of Poynting Inc.

Here to tell you more about themselves in their own words are Juan Potgieter, President of Poynting Inc and Alexia Lindquist in the position of Operations Manager.

Juan Potgieter – President

I’m Juan Potgieter and have been with Poynting for the last four and half years in numerous roles within the organization.

I started as an Internal Sales Co-Ordinator, I was then promoted to Head of International Sales, then became a Managing Executive of Sales and Marketing and now I am the President of Poynting Inc.

I am married to an amazing companion: Roelof and have two beautiful boys: Ruan and Hein.

We enjoy camping on a regular basis and enjoy any outdoor activities.

I recently obtained my bachelor’s in business administration degree and that in itself was a challenge, but I could not have done this without the support from my family and friends.

My passion is sales and making wireless happen and Poynting is part of my life.

I am extremely excited about this new opportunity and look forward to my future endeavors at Poynting Inc.

Alexia Lindquist – Operations Manager

Hi! My name is Alexia Lindquist and I joined Poynting, Inc. last December as operations manager.

For the last decade I have worked in the antenna industry and have learned many aspects of business along the way including accounting, HR, and my favorite, operations.

I am pleased to join the Poynting Group and am excited to work together with everyone to ensure the success of the US office.

I was born in Texas and moved around a bit before ultimately settling down in the lone star state. I am a dual citizen of Sweden and speak Swedish fluently. Traveling is a passion for me as is food and family.

When I’m not working you can find me enjoying the outdoors with my husband and dog or inside watching the newest binge worthy TV show.

Poynting Inc is located at 1804 Owen Court, Suite 104, Mansfield, TX 76063 and you can contact them at (817) 533-8130 or [email protected]

They are hiring for several US-based positions – please keep an eye on the Poynting Inc LinkedIn page where the latest vacancies will be posted.