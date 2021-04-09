Move to Modern with a device perfect for you!

Picture this, you’re standing in an Incredible Connection store and you’re staring in amazement at the wide notebook range.

You browse through each of the notebook’s features and you’re impressed by the powerful performance, immersive graphics, storage space and battery life that each notebook promises.

You scratch your head in confusion because you don’t know which notebook to pick.

Whether you’re a student, entrepreneur, gamer or professional, the Home of Modern Smart Computing has the perfect device for you!

Featuring the widest range of notebooks, one of the many benefits of purchasing your notebook from Incredible Connection include our Incredible 3-year extended warranty which consists of Online Live Chat, Telephone Technical Support and easy online registration.

You can also get help with setting up your notebook, thanks to our Walk Out Working service which ensures your Tech is completely set up and ready to use right away.

Worried about the status of your device?

Come in store for a free health check! We offer nationwide delivery ensuring your notebook will be at your doorstep faster than you can say “Modern!”

Entry-level gets no better than the Dell Inspiron range! Stunning views come alive in a compact design while these notebooks stop at nothing and let you accomplish anything.

This light and powerful 2-in-1 range is a must-have for first-time buyers.

With seamless power, performance, entertainment and a wealth of features, the Inspiron range meets all your everyday needs and looks good while doing it – whether you’re looking for A+ results or extraordinary presentations for your classes, an Inspiron notebook is a must-have for all students!

For the professionals and entrepreneurs, Modern devices define true sophistication.

See more and do more with the high definition, near-borderless display on the ultra-compact Spectre x360.

Long battery life lets you power through work and play while innovative privacy features give greater peace of mind whether you’re working remotely or from the office.

Packed with uncompromising power to fuel your passions, experience incredible speed for editing and get things done fast with high performance, instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity!

Get ready to move to Modern with 11th Gen Intel Core processors! Create or get your game on with the new Intel Iris Xe graphics which offer discrete-level graphics performance in sleeker, thinner and lighter devices.

From the ASUS K413 Vivobook to the Dell XPS 13, 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics enable you to do more.

Not only can you play top games in up to 1080p at 30 FPS or more and enjoy an immersive entertainment experience, but you can also complete creative projects with blazing speed powered by unique hardware accelerated Artificial Intelligence!

Whether you enjoy advanced photo and video editing or you’re a level-A gamer looking to game with friends, innovate, create and play from anywhere with up to 16 hours battery life!

Find your Modern device with any of our quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit.

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month Revolving Credit facility that lets you get your favourite Modern device or get it in no time with our Incredible Tech on contract deals.

Visit the Home of Modern Smart Computing to find the perfect device for you and experience what next-gen computing truly is!