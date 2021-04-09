How Micro Focus is helping South African SMMEs

Micro Focus is committed to helping South African SMMEs develop into successful contributors to the national economy.

The technology solutions provider runs a highly-successful programme in partnership with Axiz where SMMEs are given the tools and mentorship to become thriving Micro Focus Gold Certified Partners.

Micro Focus and Axiz build continuous relationships with the participating SMMEs and leverage business advisory tools to access the data necessary to provide valuable advice and feedback to them.

Additionally, as part of the programme, a portion of all money earned by Micro Focus and Axiz from government projects is put into an SMME fund managed by Axiz.

The money in this fund is then allocated to programme participants for use across almost any area of the business.

Who can join the programme?

The programme currently consists of 19 SMMEs and is looking to add new participants this year.

To apply, your SMME must be at least level 2 BEE compliant and must have been in business for at least two years.

The programme is also committed to empowering black women, with over half of the current SMMEs being at least 50% black woman owned.

It is worth noting that you will not be limited to offering Micro Focus products and services, with many of the current programme participants offering a range of products from other popular OEMs.

Happy participants

“The Micro Focus SMME programme has created a series of awareness in the ICT sector for our organisation to be known and recognized,” said one participant.

“We have seen our organisation grow its market share and profit revenue to about a 400% increase YoY.”

The SMME said a key benefit was that it could leverage the Micro Focus pre-sales team to sell its products and services.

It strongly recommended that other SMMEs take up the opportunity provided by Micro Focus.

“We believe other small entities should take on the opportunity to join the SMME programme in order to grow their companies,” it said.

“One thing to note is that Micro Focus walks the talk. They walk with you as an SMME company to sell and provide services to your clients. SMMEs are guaranteed a successful sales pitch with their potential clients.”

Another participant highlighted how the Micro Focus SMME programme gives them greater scope for growth.

“Micro Focus lets you play on a global scale due to their immense product sets,” said the participant.

“The partnership also leverages off international standards that make you better and change your thought processes.”

“Micro Focus helps you change your mindset. Then you can change the world around you.”

A third participant noted that the partnership helps them both now and in the future.

“Micro Focus empowers its SMME Partners not only vertically (profitably) but laterally as well with a wealth of free international accreditations.”

The full list of current participants is below.