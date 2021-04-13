Hisense Electric Easter – Get great deals on TVs

Hisense is running its Electric Easter sale throughout April.

This sale includes deals on the best Hisense products available in the South African market.

The range of awesome deals on Hisense’s top TVs will be of particular interest to many.

These TVs have developed a reputation for excellence thanks to Hisense’s continued dedication to offering an elite viewing experience.

Key features that you can get with Hisense TVs include Dolby Vision, HDR, and Quantum Dot colour technology.

Quantum Dot colour technology is an innovative way that Hisense offers vivid colours, resulting in a more realistic and enjoyable experience.

These TVs also use Hisense’s Hi-view engine, which optimises the TV’s technical processes to improve your favourite series and movies.

Great deals on Hisense TVs available during the Electric Easter sale include:

Hisense 100L5 – R79,999

Hisense 80L5 – R34,999

Hisense 88L5 – R49,999

Hisense 65U8QF – R19,999 at Makro

Hisense 65U7QF – R16,999 and a free HS218 soundbar

Hisense 65U7W – R14,999 and a free HS212 soundbar

Hisense 55U8QF – R12,999 at Makro

Hisense 55U7QF – R11,999 and a free HS212 soundbar

Hisense 55U7WF – R9,999 and a free HS212 soundbar

There will also be great deals on a variety of popular home appliances including refrigerators, cooking appliances, laundry appliances, and dishwashers.

These appliances all continue Hisense’s reputation for efficient and reliable devices that serve your every need.

*Deals available at selected retailers nationwide. T’s&C’s apply.

The Hisense way

The Hisense Electric Easter sale is now live and will run throughout April – while stocks last.

Whether you’re in the market for an awesome TV or an appliance for your home, look no further than Hisense.

Click here to view Hisense’s range of Electric Easter products.