AST Recycling becomes TES’s key service provider of IT asset disposition and recycling in South Africa

South African recycler AST Recycling has been selected as the local, key provider of IT asset disposition (ITAD) and IT asset recycling services for global leader TES, which provides these services for a large number of global clients; including Global 2 000 businesses, OEMs, hyperscale cloud providers, financial services firms, technology innovators and more.

The company approached AST Recycling, because of the global quality standards and certifications that the South African recycler has obtained, which indicate that their quality of service and level of compliance is aligned with international requirements.

“We are honoured to have been selected as TES’s local key service provider,” says Malcolm Whitehouse, the general manager of AST Recycling. “We believe it’s a testament to the hard work we’ve put into building this business, our commitment to obtaining certifications, and the over-100 years of collective experience in e-waste recycling held by our management team.”

AST Recycling are specialists in electronic waste recycling, providing full turnkey ITAD and IT recycling solutions. They operate in South Africa and neighbouring countries. TES chose AST Recycling because of the company’s commitment to the circular economy, in which the focus for retired electronic devices is reuse instead of being sent to landfill.

“We are excited about TES’s decision to work with us, after eight months of discussions and a rigorous compliance and on-boarding process that truly reflects the high standards they demand of their partners. The partnership now allows for business growth and job creation not only in South Africa but across the continent as well,” says Whitehouse.

He is also particularly proud of the certifications that AST Recycling has obtained, including ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 9 001 (Processes, procedures and document controls as well as quality).

The collaboration with TES has encouraged AST Recycling to go further and they are currently pursuing ISO 37001 (Anti-bribery & Anti-Corruption Management Systems), ISO 44001 (Collaborative Business Partnership) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety).

“We believe that our commitment to obtaining ISO standards is what secured us this global partnership, and will allow us to advance our business while making a greater contribution to the circular economy in Africa,” says Whitehouse.