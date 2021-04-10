Save on your car insurance today – Or get R500

OUTsurance’s comprehensive car insurance package allows you to cover your car and enjoy their full range of great benefits.

These include a fixed excess and the backup of 24/7 roadside assistance.

By choosing OUTsurance’s comprehensive car insurance package, you’ll be covered against loss or damage caused by acts of nature, theft, hijacking, accidents, flood, hail, and even intentional damage caused by someone else.

You will also receive cover if you can be held legally responsible for causing damage to someone else’s property.

The famous OUTbonus is also a standard product feature, where you will receive 10% of your paid premiums back in cash after three consecutive claim-free years.

Get a quote from OUTsurance

If you’re not already an OUTsurance client, get a personal car insurance quote by completing the form below.

If OUTsurance is more expensive than what you’re currently paying for your car insurance – on a like-for-like basis – you can ask them to pay you R500.

If they can’t beat your current premium and you’ve been with the same insurer for at least three years without claiming, ask them for R1,500.

In order to claim your R1,500, you’ll need to provide them with your current insurance schedule and claims history – it’s as simple as that!

Request a car insurance quote from OUTsurance by completing the form below.