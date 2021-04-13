Join the Afrihost Fibre School Initiative – In partnership with Frogfoot, Octotel and Vumatel

Afrihost has partnered with Frogfoot, Octotel and Vumatel to bring FREE fibre connectivity to schools.

This connectivity assists teachers and students by bringing a world of knowledge to the innovators of tomorrow.

The Afrihost Fibre School Initiative started in 2018 with a few schools in Johannesburg.

It has since expanded to offer fast Fibre internet to 117 schools in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

How the Afrihost Fibre School Initiative works:

The relevant Fibre provider will install free Fibre infrastructure at the school.

The school will receive a download speed of 1Gbps. Upload speed varies depending on the relevant Fibre provider in the area.

Afrihost will include a free 1Gbps data connection, as well as a free Fibre router.

“We hope to also get as many of the neighbourhoods around the schools connected,” said Afrihost.

Interested schools can contact Afrihost via [email protected].

Enriching lives

Afrihost believes that its products also simplify and enrich the lives of its clients.

This aligns with a core focus of the ISP, which is being part of the growth and change in its community.

It takes part in various initiatives throughout the year to help and support individuals and communities in need – with the Fibre School initiative being one such example.

“We believe that access to fast, reliable internet empowers students, small business owners and residents of the communities to stay connected and progressive,” said Afrihost.

*Please note that Afrihost reserves the right to accept or refuse applicants based on existing criteria. this is to safeguard the program as well as the recipients of the program.