Konftel’s new business webcam will accelerate hybrid working trends

Konftel, a global leader in products for effective distance meetings, recently launched a business webcam for desktop users who demand professional quality personal video meetings at home or in the office.

The Konftel Cam10 combines big performance with compact styling and has been designed for today’s hybrid working trends – where more and more business-critical meetings take place online.

Pioneering performance

The stylish device features a wide 90° field of view, two built-in microphones, 1080p (30fps) full HD picture quality and a 4 x digital zoom.

It’s a perfect home and traditional office companion, or for wherever people are working.

Award-winning Konftel has a trading pedigree stretching back more than three decades spanning all four corners of the globe.

It was the very first company to manufacture and sell a commercial conference phone and has grown into one of the biggest players in the world for collaboration endpoint solutions, bringing people closer together.

“The Konftel Cam10 is a business class webcam that reflects the massive demand from desktop users seeking professional quality personal video meetings, based on an enhanced visual and audio experience,” says Tommy Edlund, Director of Global Sales at Konftel.

“There’s been tremendous early interest for our latest high-performance innovation, and the Konftel Cam10 will further accelerate more flexible ways of working.”

Impressive clarity

Based on simple plug-and-play USB connectivity, the portable Konftel Cam10 features easy set-up and operation, innovative picture noise reduction technology, low light capabilities and swift autofocus.

The generous and natural looking field of view also helps capture content, such as from a whiteboard, in striking clarity.

“Whatever the preferred app or cloud service, the Konftel Cam10 fits all personal collaboration needs perfectly. Just connect the USB cable to a laptop or stationary PC and users are good to go,” Product Manager Torbjörn Karlsson explains.

He also highlights how when placed in an optimal position on top of the main screen, the Konftel Cam10 enables users to make eye contact instead of just showing their head profile – improving the quality of interaction.

The Konftel Cam10 promotes a natural viewing experience and is ideal for users with single or multiple external displays. It makes webcam communication natural and easy.”

First impressions count

The Konftel Cam10 uses a standard damping bracket for easy and stable installation, whilst there’s the option of tripod mounting for alternative camera placement.

The webcam’s two built-in microphones deliver impressive audio pick-up, supported by noise suppression technology.

In a common scenario the screen speakers often perform as audio output, but an improved option is to complement the Konftel Cam10 with the professional speakerphone Konftel Ego, creating an enhanced experience through Konftel’s renowned OmniSound audio technology.

In addition, a mechanical shutter function as a built-in lens cap, to ensure complete privacy, integrity and security.

Tommy Edlund emphasizes. “You only get one chance to create a good first impression which makes high quality video and audio even more critical especially in an age wherever more business meetings take place online.”

“It used to be a suit or a handbag or a watch that impressed in a physical meeting room, now it’s the sharpness and clarity of a video feed. And if you’re sharp and clear, presentations or negotiations and interactions are going to be 100 percent more impactful.”

He concludes: “The Konftel Cam10 is personal, productive and performance-driven. Don’t settle for second best and an inferior impression!”

Konftel is certified in line with the Climate Neutral standard. This means when users choose a Konftel product, there is an instant climate benefit from the very first distance meeting that replaces a business trip.

Konftel offset all greenhouse gas emissions and is taking action to further reduce those emissions. The Climate Neutral Certified label indicates its products are climate neutral.

