Get the latest tech on contract with Incredible Connection

Get the latest tech on contract! With incredible MTN, Telkom and Vodacom deals for you, we’ve made it easier to stay in touch, stay productive and stay entertained with your favourite Tech on contract.

With a wide selection of products suited for your needs, Incredible Connection is proud to be one of SA’s retailers to offer deals across all three major network carriers.

Whether you’re looking for a new phone, tablet, notebook or gadget, we’ve got the perfect contract deal for you.

Buying a new device is a complicated decision. With so many options available in the market, we’ve made sure to house only the best phones & tablets on contract featuring the latest smart device innovations.

From Apple to Samsung and Huawei, these devices have large yet sleek displays, pack high quality cameras and enough power and battery life to get you through the day.

Choose your device, choose your contract and enjoy Incredible cellular deals on any of our leading networks.

As the Home of Modern Smart Computing, Incredible Connection brings you the widest range of notebooks for work, study and business.

Packed with a host of features that will have you performing at your best, Modern Devices are ideal for starting a small business, starting your first job or completing your studies and you can now get yourself one on contract.

One of the many benefits of purchasing your notebook from Incredible Connection include our Incredible 3-year extended warranty which consists of Online Live Chat, Telephone Technical Support and easy online registration.

Don’t miss out on your best computing experience yet. Get the notebook you need on a plan that suits and make the move to a Modern lifestyle!

You’ve seen the rest, now it’s time to get Incredible entertainment from the best! With Android TVs gaining popularity, we’ve made it simpler to get these amazing TVs on contract.

Our TV deals include a WiFi modem to ensure you’re always entertained and get the most out of Netflix, YouTube, DSTV Now and more streaming options. For all the gamers, get ready to unleash your inner gaming beast with Incredible contract deals on the latest consoles.

From Sony PlayStation to Xbox, we’ve got a plan to help you take next-gen console gaming to the next level.

Tech on contract is available on all data products in-store only. From Smart TVs, Notebooks, Tablets, Cellphones, Gaming Consoles and more, check out our latest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom catalogues and visit your nearest Incredible Connection store to sign up for your Incredible Tech on contract.