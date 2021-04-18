Work at South Africa’s top mobile app development company

Codehesion has shown rapid growth and is now looking for software engineers and mobile app developers to join the company.
Codehesion offers a great work environment, awesome perks, and excellent opportunities to grow your career.
The software engineering positions are open to all qualified software developers, but experience in javascript-based language, like React, is a big plus.
Experience in MVC frameworks, like Rails, Django, ASP.Net, will also count in the applicant’s favour.
In return for your skills, Codehesion provides:
- A competitive salary and a lot of room for professional growth.
- New challenges to grow your skills and build really cool apps.
- The opportunity to do something really meaningful and impactful by partnering with great clients on innovative projects.
For more information about the job opportunity and to apply, visit: Codehesion Application Page