RSAWEB slashes prices and gives away fibre for free

RSAWEB has drastically cut all its uncapped Fibre-to-the-Home packages on the Octotel fibre network, one of the largest in South Africa, making them the lowest priced ISP against all major competitors.
With your Octotel fibre package, customers may also be in line to receive up to 3 months free and over R75,00 in additional added value.
“We are excited to launch our new Octotel prices and promotion as Octotel continue to expand in towns like Knysna and Plett.
We understand household budgets are under pressure, hence it is hugely important to us to make fibre more affordable than ever and, with so many of us working from home, we need to ensure we continue to provide a reliable high quality internet service/connection backed up by excellent customer service.” RSAWEB CEO Rudy van Staden said.
Fibre prices and promotions
RSAWEB’s new prices and promotions on Octotel will give customers an annual saving of up to R1,790 on the entry-level 15/15Mbps package and up to R5,205 on the super-fast 1 000/100Mbps package.
Listed in the table below is a summary of the package prices, promotion details and savings.
|Package Speed
|Was
|Now Only
|Monththly Saving
|Promotion*
|Annual Saving
|15/15 Mbps
|R695
|R645
|R50
|Up to 2 months free
|Up to R1,790
|30/30 Mbps
|R895
|R755
|R140
|Up to 2,910
|100/100 Mbps
|R1,085
|R955
|R130
|Up to 3 months free
|Up to 4,155
|200/200 Mbps
|R1,245
|R1,125
|R120
|Up to 4,455
|1000/100 Mbps
|R1,495
|R1,375
|R120
|Up to R5,205
*Terms and conditions apply
RSAWEB fibre prices the best in the country
An investigation in to fibre prices on the Octotel network finds that RSAWEB’s prices are the lowest in the market. The table below shows RSAWEB’s incredible prices versus some of their major competitors.
In some cases, RSAWEB packages are up to over R500 cheaper, saving the customer almost R6,000 a year on top of all the other savings you get with RSAWEB.
|Package Speed
|RSAWEB
|Competitor A
|Competitor B
|Competitor C
|Competitor D
|Competitor E
|Competitor F
|15/15 Mbps
|R645
|R647
|R679
|R698
|R699
|R709
|R724
|30/30 Mbps
|R755
|R767
|R779
|R798
|R799
|R959
|R849
|100/100 Mbps
|R955
|R967
|R979
|R998
|R999
|R1,329
|R1,099
|200/200 Mbps
|R1,125
|R1,147
|R1,149
|R1,209
|R1,399
|R1,629
|R1349
|1000/100 Mbps
|R1,375
|R1,397
|R1,399
|N/A
|R1,699
|N/A
|R1,699
Get even more with your fibre and RSAWEB
The savings never stop with RSAWEB! When you order fibre with RSAWEB, you will get a further saving of over R7,500*, this includes:
- Free installation and connection fee
- Free-to-use premium WiFi router valued at R650.
- Save Up To R2,500 By Referring Friends
- Free LTE SIM with 1GB of mobile data each month
- Free 1-hour on-site support to help you with your WiFi setup
- Save R500 when you sign up before your area is live
- Save R1,000 when you switch from your current ISP to RSAWEB
*Terms and conditions apply.
Get the best customer service in the country from RSAWEB
When it comes to providing their customers with the best value, incredible customer service and the fastest internet speeds in South Africa – RSAWEB truly are the number 1 ISP!
RSAWEB is the country’s top-rated ISP with a 4.5/5-star Google rating and, according to MyBroadband’s recent speed test results, RSAWEB recorded the highest home broadband speeds at 995Mbps.
To see if you are eligible for one of RSAWEB’s amazing FREE Fibre deals, simply click on the link below and type in your address. Let’s get you connected!
