RSAWEB slashes prices and gives away fibre for free

RSAWEB has drastically cut all its uncapped Fibre-to-the-Home packages on the Octotel fibre network, one of the largest in South Africa, making them the lowest priced ISP against all major competitors.

With your Octotel fibre package, customers may also be in line to receive up to 3 months free and over R75,00 in additional added value.

“We are excited to launch our new Octotel prices and promotion as Octotel continue to expand in towns like Knysna and Plett.

We understand household budgets are under pressure, hence it is hugely important to us to make fibre more affordable than ever and, with so many of us working from home, we need to ensure we continue to provide a reliable high quality internet service/connection backed up by excellent customer service.” RSAWEB CEO Rudy van Staden said.

Fibre prices and promotions

RSAWEB’s new prices and promotions on Octotel will give customers an annual saving of up to R1,790 on the entry-level 15/15Mbps package and up to R5,205 on the super-fast 1 000/100Mbps package.

Listed in the table below is a summary of the package prices, promotion details and savings.

Package Speed Was Now Only Monththly Saving Promotion* Annual Saving 15/15 Mbps R695 R645 R50 Up to 2 months free Up to R1,790 30/30 Mbps R895 R755 R140 Up to 2,910 100/100 Mbps R1,085 R955 R130 Up to 3 months free Up to 4,155 200/200 Mbps R1,245 R1,125 R120 Up to 4,455 1000/100 Mbps R1,495 R1,375 R120 Up to R5,205

*Terms and conditions apply

RSAWEB fibre prices the best in the country

An investigation in to fibre prices on the Octotel network finds that RSAWEB’s prices are the lowest in the market. The table below shows RSAWEB’s incredible prices versus some of their major competitors.

In some cases, RSAWEB packages are up to over R500 cheaper, saving the customer almost R6,000 a year on top of all the other savings you get with RSAWEB.

Package Speed RSAWEB Competitor A Competitor B Competitor C Competitor D Competitor E Competitor F 15/15 Mbps R645 R647 R679 R698 R699 R709 R724 30/30 Mbps R755 R767 R779 R798 R799 R959 R849 100/100 Mbps R955 R967 R979 R998 R999 R1,329 R1,099 200/200 Mbps R1,125 R1,147 R1,149 R1,209 R1,399 R1,629 R1349 1000/100 Mbps R1,375 R1,397 R1,399 N/A R1,699 N/A R1,699

Get even more with your fibre and RSAWEB

The savings never stop with RSAWEB! When you order fibre with RSAWEB, you will get a further saving of over R7,500*, this includes:

Free installation and connection fee

Free-to-use premium WiFi router valued at R650.

Save Up To R2,500 By Referring Friends

Free LTE SIM with 1GB of mobile data each month

Free 1-hour on-site support to help you with your WiFi setup

Save R500 when you sign up before your area is live

Save R1,000 when you switch from your current ISP to RSAWEB

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the best customer service in the country from RSAWEB

When it comes to providing their customers with the best value, incredible customer service and the fastest internet speeds in South Africa – RSAWEB truly are the number 1 ISP!

RSAWEB is the country’s top-rated ISP with a 4.5/5-star Google rating and, according to MyBroadband’s recent speed test results, RSAWEB recorded the highest home broadband speeds at 995Mbps.

