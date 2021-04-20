HPE GreenLake for SMBs

In September 2020, HPE launched GreenLake, their as-a-service model to help channel partners drive more growth.

Recent stats confirm that the channel plays a significant role in HPE’s business, and an average of 80 percent of indirect business goes through distribution partners.

In certain markets, 100 percent of indirect business is filtered through distributors. That’s good news if you are an IT partner in South Africa.

HPE shared further good news at the same time by stating that a smaller starting capacity would be available via HPE GreenLake of $70,000 to “help partners engage on deals with smaller customers adopting an IT-as-a-service model”.

I have to say that traction remains slow as feedback from our partners continues to ask about the pricing comparison compares to public cloud models.

At Axiz our experts will take the time to take you through those comparisons.

Some tips for partners to keep in mind when considering GreenLake:

Ensure that the end user is clear on their business objectives, including the place for Cloud in their all up-IT strategy

Focus on workloads and not hardware

Use on consultative approach

Speak benefits and not speeds and feed

Axiz expertise

Axiz is an authorised and accredited GreenLake partner across South Africa and our team is on standby to help you with your first quote.

Ready to buy? Contact the team at [email protected] to find out how to change your world.

Alternatively, contact Axiz via one of these channels: