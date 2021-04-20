Best way to market and grow your IT company in South Africa

MyBroadband offers South African IT and telecoms companies an easy and affordable way to make themselves stand out and grow their client base.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication and has helped hundreds of ICT companies to lift their profile, attract new clients, and grow their businesses.

What makes MyBroadband such a powerful platform is the quality of its visitors.

Each month MyBroadband is visited by over 1 million CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, IT managers, and business owners. This is the largest number of IT decision makers in one place in South Africa.

This sought-after audience makes MyBroadband the first choice for most IT and telecoms companies to advertise their products and services.

The large audience is, however, only part of its value.

MyBroadband’s wide reach means we can use the latest marketing tools to target a specific audience, like CIOs or IT managers.

We can then deliver a tailored message to them through a wide range of content, including banner ads, sponsored articles, or social media posts.

This strategy is highly effective and has helped many South African companies to achieve strong growth over the last year.

A good example of the results which can be achieved through this marketing strategy comes from Codehesion – South Africa’s top mobile app development company.

Codehesion used a combination of sponsored content and social media promotions through MyBroadband’s channels, and the results were excellent.

It significantly increased engagements with the company and was able to sign up many new clients.

The chart below shows Codehesion’s performance on different platforms.