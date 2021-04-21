Herotel achieves 60% customer take up on Klerksdorp fibre network

Herotel recently reached a significant milestone of connecting more than 60% of all available customers to its fibre network in La Hoff, Flamwood and Flimieda. This is after little more than a year since the first phase of the Klerksdorp network went live.

Albert Hurter, Herotel North-West Growth Manager, was the driving force behind this success.

As the original founder of Koshcom, the wireless internet service provider that joined Herotel with 2 300 customers, 14 staff members and 4 bakkies, he has overseen it’s remarkable growth to a business with more than 25 000 live fibre stands, 62 staff members and a fleet of 60 vehicles.

It’s a remarkable story of determination, grit and positivity.

80 support vehicles for Klerksdorp and North-West build

Albert had always wanted to build fibre, but understood that he was going to need a partner to help him get the required capital.

He found that partner in June 2018 with Herotel who at the time was busy with a nationwide consolidation of local fibre and wireless companies.

Albert attributes a lot of this success to his team and peers, including Eldred Ekermans, the Chief Technology Officer at Herotel, who supported him during the first phase of building.

Some unexpected visitors at one of our regional offices

Albert says, ‘’Herotel really showed me it is possible to build a great quality network that allows you to charge competitive prices.

Nothing gives me more satisfaction that connecting one of my original wireless customers from 2006, when we started Koshcom, to our new fibre network.

I am incredibly proud of what my team has achieved’’.

Herotel has recently announced revised FTTH pricing including a 50Mbps symmetrical uncapped option for only R499 per month. All of their products are symmetrical (the download and upload speeds are the same) with no fair use policies and includes a free installation and free-to-use router.

When asked about the future, Albert confidently answers: ‘’Why, 50 000 local stands of course!’’

Herotel currently employs more than 1 800 staff across 48 offices, and provides services in more than 522 towns and suburbs.

It has more than 100 000 on-network fixed broadband customers. The company operates 2 505 wireless towers and manages more than 100 fibre projects.