Scoop celebrates milestone 20th anniversary

This month, leading ICT distributor Scoop Distribution celebrates being in business for 20 years.

We recently spoke with Amelia, who heads up Scoop’s marketing team, about the distributor’s journey since its inception in 2001.

Where did it all start?

Like every good story, this one began long, long ago in 2001, when we opened the doors to our 96 square metre warehouse-office space in Montague Gardens, Cape Town with a team of 3.

At this point, we were the new kids on the block in the South African ICT industry.

Fast forward to 2021 – Scoop has a nationwide presence with around 14,000 registered dealers and over 800 networking products.

The story of Scoop is a tale of inspired leadership that transformed vision into reality, with countless transitions and milestones which fills us with feelings of sincere gratitude.

Gratitude to whom?

First and foremost our customers for their trust and support.

Our customers’ needs define us to a great extent and together, we have been able to contribute to the sophisticated, dynamic networking and communication landscape in South Africa.

Side-by-side we have overcome obstacles such as the legalisation and accessibility of wireless technology for WISPs in South Africa.

Secondly, we have gratitude for our team.

One of Scoop’s founding principles was to create a working environment where people are supported and encouraged – Scoop was always envisioned as a family business in the sense of a work-family and a home-away-from-home.

Our team of 65 Scoopies embody our values of integrity, transparency, reliability and passion for the Scoop brand.

Our people are the foundation on which we have built our dreams and we are proud of their ability to adapt, persevere and shine, even when faced with the effects of a worldwide pandemic.

What does two decades of technology look like?

We’ve had a front-row seat to the advancement of network technology, and today, things that were once innovative and groundbreaking are either obsolete or becoming obsolete.

We saw the introduction of ISDN, 3G, and WiFi technology – which became mainstream in the mid-2000s – while in 2011, 4G was born.

We have been able to stay at the forefront of technological advances thanks to the innovation of our longstanding partnerships with:

Through them, we have been able to provide cutting edge products with the right features at the best price point.

Though our product range is comprehensive, it is not excessive as we only incorporate products we believe in and do our utmost to supply technology that offers value for money.

Will Scoop Introduce any New Brands?

Yes, in celebration of our milestone anniversary, we are launching two exciting new brands to our product line-up.

We have partnered with AJAX Systems to offer a brand new security-based revenue stream for our customers, featuring wireless indoor and outdoor intruder, fire and flood detection units.

The second brand, Reyee, offers incredible value for money across a great range of SOHO, wireless and PoE products.

We are confident that these products will create a stir in this market segment.

What differentiates Scoop from its competitors?

We are blessed with the best!

Our team love what they do and are proud ambassadors of the Scoop brand. This shines through in their daily dealings with all customers, where personal, friendly and efficient service is simply the Scoop way.

We have always been transparent about our processes, pricing and stock holding with our dealers and retail customers. What you see is what you get.

We keep transactions simple without compromising our service levels.

Where to from here?

There has never been a better time for us in ICT wholesale to support our re-sellers, installers and service providers to assist South African businesses on their journey from transactional to digital technologies such as 5G and AI.

Scoop will embark on our own journey by upgrading our website to build on our hassle-free online transactions and shipping.

We will continue to weather the disruptions to the technology supply chain – because of the reduced availability of components – to the best of our ability.

We will remain compliant with legislation, celebrate our victories and learn from our mistakes.

We will provide our customers with the latest products and excellent service they deserve, and above all, remain grateful for the privilege to be part of the South African ICT community.

Thank you to all our partners for being part of our journey.

Team Scoop, customers, and manufacturers – cheers to 20 years!