Get a free VoIP number and R50 CallTime per month from Axxess

Leading South African ISP Axxess is offering a great value-add to its clients – a free VoIP number and R50 CallTime per month.

If you are a client with a Fibre Combo, ADSL Combo, or JustDSL service, you can now sign into your Client Control Panel and claim your free 087 number.

Alternatively, you can port your existing landline number to Axxess VoIP and claim your free CallTime.

To take advantage of this great offer, follow these steps:

Sign into your Client Control Panel and go to your dashboard. Click on the flashing FREE VoIP yellow button next to your qualifying service. Choose if you would like a new number or to port your existing landline number Enter your RICA details to complete the process.

Why use VoIP?

VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol and is a technology which allows you to make calls through your Internet connection rather than over a landline.

VoIP is perfect for South Africans with a reliable Internet connection – such as fibre, DSL, or mobile Internet – who want a home or business phone that is flexible, affordable, and easy to use.

You won’t need to pay for a landline connection, either, and because it uses an Internet connection it is easy to set up in multiple locations.

There are several VoIP-enabled phones you can choose from, too, and Axxess recommends that you use one of its devices or install the Axxess Voice App on your Smartphone.

Once downloaded, you can simply open your App and scan the QR code inside your Client Control Panel to pre-configure the Axxess VoIP Details on your Smartphone automatically.

You can also make free calls between Axxess VoIP Clients and you can call the Axxess Support Centre free of charge when using your Axxess VoIP Number.

About CallTime

CallTime is essentially the Axxess VoIP equivalent of airtime, as it allows you to make calls until your balance runs out.

This balance can roll over for 3 months, meaning you don’t lose it if you only use part of your balance before the month ends.

You can view your Axxess VoIP balance, as well as information like what calls you’ve made and how long they took, through the easy-to-use Axxess Control Panel.

You can also use the Client Control Panel to top up your CallTime balance.

If you’d like assistance to redeem your free VoIP number and CallTime, click here to call Axxess.

Alternatively, you can use the LiveChat feature in the Client Control Panel during business hours.