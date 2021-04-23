Incredible Tech, Incredible Innovation

Leading the way with Incredible innovation, South Africa’s number one Tech retailer continues to be at the forefront of bringing you industry-leading products and the latest innovations.

From the latest product launches from Apple to boundary-breaking Tech advancements found in 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Incredible Connection revolutionizes the way South Africans experience Tech.

Experience the laptop of tomorrow, today. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the ASUS Zenbook Duo 14 lets you get things done in style.

It’s your powerful and elegant next-level companion for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring the ScreenPad Plus secondary display with a brand-new tilting design that offers effortless ergonomics and seamless workflows.

Supercharge your computing experience with the purchase of the Zenbook at Incredible Connection with our 3-Year Warranty on all computers! The benefits include easy online registration, online live chat and telephonic technical support.

11th Gen Intel Core processors are no lightweights when it comes to performance. Harnessing the power of the latest connectivity innovations – from 5G to Wi-Fi 6 – connect fast with best-in-class WiFi, get nearly 3x faster WiFi speeds and more reliable connections with more users.

Whether you are video streaming, gaming or dealing with increasingly larger file sizes, your higher bandwidth needs will be catered to thanks the widest range of Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) enabled routers now available at Incredible Connection.

The future of superfast cellular speeds is here! With up to 10Gbps, extremely low latency, and near instantaneous uploads and downloads, 5G completely changes the way we operate online.

Recently announced, the iPad Pro and iMac come packed with 5G capabilities letting you get blazing fast connection to the fastest wireless networks when you need to download files, stream movies, and improve productivity.

Introducing the all-new iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12 in purple, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K all coming soon to Incredible Connection.

This exciting product range features breakthrough performance thanks to Apple’s M1, A14 Bionic and A12 Bionic Chips.

With M1, the iPad Pro and iMac reach new levels of performance and efficiency while both the A14 & A12 Bionic Chips give the iPhone and Apple TV 4K the fastest and smartest performance.

Get ready to experience Apple the Incredible way! Keep your eyes on all of our social platforms to find out more about these exciting launches.

With multiple affordable payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit.

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month Revolving Credit facility that lets you get Incredible deals on the widest range of the latest Tech.

We don’t just lead with innovative Tech, but also with making Tech easy for you.

Our Tech Xperts will help with setting up your purchase, thanks to our exciting Walk Out Working service which ensures your Tech is completely set up and ready to use right away.

Worried about the status of your device? Visit your nearest store for a free health check!

Incredible Connection offers nationwide delivery ensuring your Tech will be at your doorstep in no time!

Visit South Africa’s leading Tech retailer to truly experience how Incredible Connection continues to lead the way with innovation and find out more about Tech on contract which is available on all data products!