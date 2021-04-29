SuperSport invests in the future of South African sport

SuperSport has recommitted to its proud history of growing sport across the continent with the launch of SuperSport Schools, a ground-breaking initiative to change the future of South African schools’ sport.

As part of the strategy, SuperSport acquired a majority stake in Schools Sport Live, which will see the business rebranded as SuperSport Schools.

Schools sport is the foundation of South Africa’s sporting success and this venture will aim to identify and expose young talent by broadcasting as many schools sporting fixtures as possible.

The production plan will embrace new technology by giving schools access to innovative artificial intelligence-based production to deliver a dynamic multi-screen viewing of schools and youth sport.

Outside of the coverage across SuperSport channels, the SuperSport Schools mobile application will provide parents and other interested parties access to view schools sport anytime, anywhere, live and on-demand.

SuperSport Chief Executive, Marc Jury, says the success of schools sport is fundamental to producing a winning sporting nation.

“This initiative is a natural extension of our mission to play our part to grow the pipeline for South Africa’s future sporting heroes.

Schools Sport is the foundation from which great sporting nations are built. The stronger the foundation, the brighter our future sporting stars can shine,” said Jury.

Proteas netball captain, Bongi Msomi and World Cup-winning Springbok, Lukhanyo Am, will be leading the campaign with the hope of taking SuperSport Schools to every corner of the continent. Both stars were discovered late in their careers and speak directly to the gap the new platform is trying to close.

The focus will be on netball, hockey and rugby for initial implementation phase, with cricket and water polo following suit as the programme extends.

This initiative would not be possible without enablement partners, Nashua. Their national footprint of engineers provide a world class service offering to install, maintain and support the project, especially as they have a great understanding of the school’s infrastructure environment.

Nashua will play a key part in rolling out the artificial intelligence automated cameras which are designed to produce and distribute live + highlight content via the mobile application and social/digital channels.

Making use of innovative AI-based production and distribution technology, we install unmanned multi-camera systems covering entire fields of play, from a single camera unit, delivering panoramic imagery ‘stitched’ together from a variety of angles.

Our camera units use algorithms [simulating a camera operator] to automatically track the flow of play – identifying, following and capturing action – as it happens.

This capability makes identifying highlights, instant-replay creation and engagement simple. And, schools can remotely manage games and training schedules.

Corporate South Africa and businesses will have an opportunity to be involved in the initiative, with specialised commercial sponsorship packages available to enable and fund the installation of the camera equipment across regions and schools.

Sponsorship branding and advertising banners can be automatically scheduled and managed, by school and by event and we provide founding partners, sponsors and advertisers with data insights and audience analysis.

While SuperSport Schools content will be free to view, there is an ability to add a pay-per-view component for school festivals/ arts and culture performances (in the event that spectator-driven events are limited).

Once the SuperSport Schools fan base has been established, a number of other commercial opportunities will be introduced.

The interactive live or on-demand content provides an enriched fan experience – via our SuperSport Schools mobile application – as well as the ability to share clips to YouTube, Facebook, Livestream, Twitter, websites and other channels, for free.

Schools can deliver user-generated content, customise scoreboards and add enhanced graphics, as well as create automatic and individual athlete highlights packages.

Coaches manage and improve their teams’ and athletes’ performance, using our games breakdown, analytics and on-demand replay and coaching features.

Talent Scouts and Professional Sports Teams use the platform, for talent identification and university drafting.

SuperSport Schools will be the aggregator of live, streamed and user-generated school sports content, coupled with incredible storytelling from Africa.

Schools Sport is well and truly alive!