Hisense becomes official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Hisense, the world-renowned technology company, has entered into a partnership with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to become an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

By joining the roster of Commercial Affiliates for the upcoming tournament, Hisense will be able to connect with FIFA’s global audience in unique and compelling ways, from on-site engagement opportunities to logo visibility across a range of FIFA platforms to global advertising campaigns.

The collaboration, which began in 2017 for the tournament in Russia, also includes the opportunity for Hisense to present to its customers compelling, specially-created, video-on-demand programming using past FIFA World Cup content, delivered through its integrated VIDAA smart TV platform.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Hisense on board as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup.

We are delighted to partner with this internationally respected brand, which also has a growing presence in the sports market, as we work towards Qatar 2022.

FIFA and Hisense are both focused on technology, innovation and giving people the best possible experience.

I am confident that this collaboration will support the global objectives of both organizations and contribute to the success of what is sure to be an amazing event next year.”

“Continued investment in world-class sporting events represents Hisense’s determination in becoming a global brand”, said Jia Shaoqian, CEO of Hisense Group,

“It helps Hisense build stronger relationships with its global consumers and accelerates the company’s globalization process. It also creates a solid foundation for Hisense to compete with the world’s most innovated and leading brands in order to become a premier brand worldwide. ”

According to research around the event, the sponsorship of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia boosted Hisense TV’s awareness in China by 12% and globally by 6%, with the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Russia, Spain, and Japan performing particularly well.

Hisense currently has more than 90,000 employees around the world, along with 16 industrial parks and 16 R&D centers, which comprise a multinational collaborative R&D system.

Its business has covered fields including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information system as well as modern service industry, and its products have been exported to over 160 countries and regions.

As per Omdia, Hisense remains the world’s fourth-largest TV maker in terms of unit shipment in 2020.

The quadrennial FIFA World Cup is a celebration for global football and an essential opportunity for brands to show innovative technological achievements and enhance fans’ viewing experience.

Hisense adheres to innovation to provide multiple solutions for the increasingly diverse needs of consumers and to boost industry development.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November until 18 December. For more information on the event, visit FIFA.com.