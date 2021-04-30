Expanding your experiences: The new Galaxy A32 makes the most of the awesome Galaxy ecosystem

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 not only makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to more South Africans, it brings an amazing world of possibilities to its fans.

The impressive device is powered by features including a 2-day* battery and multi-lens camera system.

For the first time in the Galaxy A Range, it is also available in both LTE and 5G models, and offers cinema-like viewing with the LTE version’s 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen in the 5G version.

With so much going on in your life, the Galaxy ecosystem allows you to control and monitor your devices as well as your home with the SmartThings App.

In fact, you can keep tabs on your connected and analogue devices with SmartThings Find and with a Galaxy SmartTag, a small, high-tech tracker that can be attached to an item and securely tracked using the SmartThings app.

You can even expand your mobile experience through Samsung Galaxy A32’s impressive cameras, including a 48MP camera in the A32 5G and a 64MP camera in the A32 LTE, to make full use of high quality video calling apps such as Google Duo.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 experience is also enhanced through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem by Music Share, which syncs your phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing.

Also, you can pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds** devices and listen together with Buds Together.

Additionally, Quick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos without size limitation to nearby Galaxy devices so you can get quick approval before posting a group selfie.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone looks and feels good with an elegant soft edge design that’s comfortable to grip and elevated with a gentle glossy finish on the rear.

It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet. And now with the Samsung trade-in*** programme, you can trade-in over 6 000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and many more.

An additional R5003 will be added to the final trade-in amount of the customers’ pre-owned device during a trade-in. For example if you currently have Galaxy A30s and want to trade up to A32 you can get up to R 1 450 back for your A30s and up to R 1 720 back when trading in your Galaxy A31 smartphone.

This offer, available at Samsung Stores nationwide, on the Samsung Online Store and some participating retailers and is valid until 30 April 2021.

For added peace of mind, those who purchase this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a once-off of R99**** for 12 months of protection.

* Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2021.01.20-01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A325, SM-A326 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.

** Galaxy Buds sold separately

*** Trade-in value dependent on the condition of the original phone. Terms and conditions apply

**** Terms and conditions apply