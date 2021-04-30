Huawei MateBook – The ultimate laptop experience

Huawei’s MateBook laptop range is taking South Africa by storm, offering powerful performance and great features.

Whether you’re a student, a home user, or a professional – there is a Huawei MateBook that suits your needs, as you will see below.

MateBook D14 and D15

The MateBook D-series is a great option for students and home users, and offers all of the important features and specifications you need – without breaking the bank.

The D14 and D15 boast 14-inch and 15.6-inch Huawei FullView displays respectively, both of which let you watch your favourite movies and series in high definition.

These laptops also come with powerful Intel and AMD processors, as well as up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage to keep all your programs running smoothly.

Huawei’s innovative recessed camera, which only pops up when you want it to so that nobody can spy on you, is also included in these laptops.

The design of these laptops is breath taking, too, offering a sleek, metallic finish that one would expect of a much more expensive device.

The MateBook D14 and D15 laptops range in price from R16,499 to R17,499.

MateBook X Pro

If you’re in the market for a flagship laptop, there is no better option than the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

It boasts a 14-inch Ultra FullView display that supports a 3K resolution and displays 100% of the sRGB colour space.

This display is housed in an ultra-slim, lightweight metallic chassis which supports great features like Fingers Gesture Screenshot.

This lets you swipe down on your screen with three fingers to take a screenshot.

In terms of performance, the laptop offers elite hardware – including up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6.

Another cool feature of both the MateBook X Pro and the D14 and D15 is their integration with Huawei Share.

Through multi-screen collaboration, which is a function of Huawei Share, you can project your smartphone display to your MateBook laptop and control both device at the same time.

This also includes the ability to drag and drop files across systems, as well as to run mobile apps directly on your MateBook.

The MateBook way

Between the MateBook D14 and D15 and the MateBook Pro X, the perfect laptop for your needs is available from Huawei.

Whether you need the raw performance of the MateBook X Pro, or the productivity support provided by the D14 and D15, your Huawei laptop will provide you with the tools you need for the ultimate laptop experience.

Click here to buy your own MateBook.