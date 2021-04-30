Best laptop deals – Helping you find the right PC

Choosing the right laptop is one of the most important decisions you will make.

Whether you are using it for your studies, work, or personal use – your laptop is an important device in your daily life and it is a problem if it does not fulfil your needs.

Intel has therefore provided simple guidelines regarding different use cases, and which types of laptops are the best fit in these situations, below.

Collaboration

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a transition to remote working.

You therefore need a laptop that works well with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

A great laptop for this is the HP 15 Intel Core i5 laptop, which offers all the important specifications and hardware for remote collaboration.

It boasts an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and purpose-built AI technology which makes it easy to use popular voice assistants – even with a South African accent.

This laptop costs just R10,999 at popular retailer Game.

Productivity

If you’re focused on staying productive when working or studying, a laptop like the Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel Core i3 has you covered.

Alongside its powerful processor, this laptop offers 8GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD to ensure ultimate performance.

This laptop is available from Evetech for just R8,999.

Creation

If you are a photographer, designer, or creative, you are aware how intensive the software you use is.

This is why you should use a laptop with an elite Intel Core i7 processor, which supports Turbo Boost and Hyper-Threading for ultimate multitasking and powerful performance.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop is available with a 1TB hard drive and costs just R10,999 at Game.

Gaming

It is not only businesses which bought laptops in high numbers during the pandemic.

Global sales of gaming PCs increased by 16.2% during 2020, and this growth is set to continue for years to come.

If you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that doesn’t break the bank, consider the Lenovo Ideapad L340.

It uses an Intel Core i5 9300H processor, 8GB RAM, a huge 2TB hard drive, and a GTX 1050 graphics card.

The IdeaPad L340 costs just R14,999 at Incredible Connection.

Entertainment

If your primary focus is watching movies and series on your laptop, the Intel Celeron range is more than enough for your needs.

This affordable processor offers a lot of power for these types of tasks, and is installed in the ASUS X541 laptop.

Featuring a 15-inch screen powered by ASUS Eye Care technology, this enables binge watching without eye strain.

It also boasts 4GB RAM and 500GB storage, and costs just R4,699 from Game.