Flash Only+ Program – Turbocharge Your Business with NVMe SSD for the Price of SAS SSD

The ‘All-Flash Data Center’ era is now.

From explosive data growth to surging traffic, is your organization properly prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the data center market in 2021? Choose an End to End (E2E) all-flash array to modernize your data center today, without price getting in your way.

Huawei has now launched the ‘Flash Only+’ program, enabling customers to enjoy all the benefits of NVMe SSD Storage at the price of SAS SSD Storage of the same capacity. This program is applicable to Huawei’s all-flash OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6.

OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 is a simple, easy-to-use, and cost-effective all-flash, Solid State Drive (SSD) storage system, widely applied in non-core service scenarios. It uses Huawei’s brand-new hardware platform and the fully interconnected architecture of SmartMatrix to provide symmetric active-active services.

This program will last until December 31, 2021.

Join us now for an immediate performance improvement! Contact your local Huawei office for your unique promotion code to receive savings.

Discover more by clicking here

Huawei reserves the rights to set terms and conditions for this program.