Great deals on the best brands from Snatcher

South Africans are fast becoming aware of how online shopping is far superior to the in-store alternative.

If you are looking for a South African online store that offers a wide range of products as a result, Snatcher is the best choice.

Snatcher offers great prices on products across a large range of segments – including Electronics and Gadgets, Toys and Games, Home and Living, Beauty and Lifestyle, and DIY and Outdoor.

Snatcher’s impressively-low prices on all of its products are then complemented by its Daily Deals and Snatch of the Week options.

This means there is always a great deal to be found.

The top brands

Snatcher prides itself on offering great products from leading brands, so you can rest assured that the product you’re receiving is of the best quality.

Top brands available from Snatcher’s online store include:

Acer

Adidas

Apple

Dell

Disney

Huawei

Lego

LG

Marvel

Microsoft

Razer

Russell Hobbs

Samsung

Sony

Xbox

Yardley

This list not only shows the quality of the products Snatcher sells, it also shows the impressive range of product categories you can get from its store.

Great deals from Snatcher

Snatcher is offering great specials on products from these and other brands right now.

Included in these specials are laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances, toys, and both home and office furniture.

These deals are detailed below.

Apple

Apple MacBook Pro A1278 Refurbished – R6,599 (Save R3,900)

Apple iPhone 8 64GB CPO – R5,899 (Save R1,600)

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Black CPO – R5,899 (Save R1,600)

Russell Hobbs

Russell Hobbs Hot Mat Connect RHHMC2 – R499 (Save R1,160)

Russell Hobbs Juice Maker– R549 (Save R300)

Russell Hobbs Café Milano One Touch Espresso Coffee Machine – R3,299 (Save R700)

ASUS

ASUS VivoBook 11.6-inch– R3,499 (Save R1,000)

ASUS VivoBook X543BA with 256GB SSD – R7,499 (Save R1,500)

ASUS VivoBook X543Ma with 1TB HDD – R4,599 (Save R900)