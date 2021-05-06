Huawei launches the latest CloudCampus 3.0 solution, accelerating Enterprises’ journey toward the cloud era

At the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei took a significant step forward in campus networking by launching its latest CloudCampus 3.0 solution and an extensive range of industry-tailored products.

This future-proof solution helps enterprises of all sizes build a campus network that features fully wireless networking, one hop to cloud for global branches, cloud management across LANs and WANs, and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) for users and applications.

With this feature-rich solution, enterprises around the globe can quickly seize new opportunities for digital transformation in the cloud era.

Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, announces the debut of CloudCampus 3.0

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly reshapes various industries, a new wave of innovation is underway, aiming to accelerate digital transformation. Huawei’s Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 predicts that there will be 40 billion smart personal devices and 100 billion global connections by 2025.

Such huge numbers of devices will provide massive data input, and the value of data will become ever more important.

Furthermore, enterprises will build cloud-centric infrastructures and move more applications to the cloud. Similarly, the processing of data will move from on-premises servers to the cloud. According to Huawei GIV 2025, more than 85% of enterprise services will be deployed on the cloud by 2025.

The network — which is an important infrastructure that bridges devices and clouds — will shift from local connectivity to global interconnectivity featuring multi-branch and multi-cloud interconnections.

Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said: “The cloud brings pervasive intelligence to enterprises, so enterprise campus networks need to keep up.

In this context, Huawei introduces its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, which enables fully wireless, intelligent campus networks for the cloud era.”

He continued: “This solution connects everything and unleashes the value of data. It also connects workspaces and production to improve efficiency and inspire cross-sector innovation. And powered with intelligence, this solution helps build a neural network needed for intelligent interactions.”

The following highlights are just some of the innovations that make Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution stand out from the competition:

To help enterprises build a fully wireless Wi-Fi 6 network with zero blind spots and uninterrupted roaming, Huawei announced seven additions to its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 product family. In particular, all-new wall plate APs deliver better wireless signals to hotel rooms and student rooms, and new triple-radio high-performance APs ensure interruption-free experience in crowded places such as classrooms and stadiums.

Huawei also launched five new CloudEngine S series multi-GE access switches, all of which offer 90 W PoE++ per port and support software-defined port rates using right-to-use (RTU) licenses to flexibly adapt to different scenarios.

Huawei unveiled NetEngine AR8140, an SD-WAN-powered intelligent routing gateway, to help enterprises build a next-generation WAN with ultrafast cloud access. It delivers up to 20 Gbit/s SD-WAN performance and integrates multiple application-based WAN optimization technologies.

These traits make it ideal for building a high-performance intelligent WAN. Huawei also released its high-performance SD-WAN virtual gateway — AR1000V — which can be flexibly deployed on public and private clouds.

Currently, the AR1000V supports one hop to five leading public clouds, paving the way for on-demand multi-cloud and multi-branch interconnections.

Huawei also upgraded its iMaster NCE-Campus — an all-in-one management, control, and analysis platform — to facilitate rapid and agile service provisioning on the cloud.

Built on cloud-managed architecture, the upgraded iMaster NCE-Campus automates configuration and management across WLANs, LANs, and WANs. In particular, the platform introduces the innovative intelligent verification function, which reduces the manual verification time from hours to minutes before service rollout, greatly reducing the risks caused by manual configuration errors.

Huawei integrated further innovations into its iMaster NCE-CampusInsight — an intelligent O&M system — to address the growing complexity of network O&M that exceeds human capabilities due to the increasing campus network scale, terminal quantities, and service scope.

iMaster NCE-CampusInsight now supports application experience insights and assurance. Specifically, it uses intelligent algorithms to detect the quality of over one thousand mainstream enterprise applications in real time and locate faults in minutes.

In this way, users can enjoy high-quality office and digital operations experience.

Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution is the ideal choice for enterprise office campuses. In addition to launching this solution, Huawei also announced many new industry-tailored products to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation of industrial campuses.

For example, in the Industrial Internet sector, Huawei debuted the exclusive industrial-grade Wi-Fi 6 CPE, which helps production equipment go wireless for improved flexible manufacturing efficiency.

In the rail transport sector, Huawei’s new vehicle-mounted Wi-Fi 6 AP provides stable and reliable train-to-ground backhaul reaching hundreds of Mbps— even when trains run at speeds of 160 km/h. This ensures the seamless backhaul of passenger information system (PIS) multimedia streams.

In the energy sector, Huawei released the industry’s first 5G edge computing IoT gateway to provide high-speed, reliable 5G backhaul for power distribution monitoring, coal mines, oil and gas, and other demanding scenarios.

With regard to smart cities, Huawei announced SmartX, an all-in-one video backhaul site. This new product supports mains supply and solar energy, as well as lithium batteries (which provide backup power at temperatures ranging from –20°C to +45°C), and secures interruption-free city services even in harsh weather conditions such as rain and snow.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for advanced networking platforms that can help their businesses digitally transform. According to a recent IDC WLAN Maturity Index survey, only 24% of global respondents said they’re “very satisfied” with their wireless networks though.

“Key goals for an advanced network include unified management across the LAN, WLAN and WAN; automation tools enhanced by intelligent algorithms, and high performance infrastructure such as Wi-Fi 6 and multi-gigabit Ethernet switching,” said Rohit Mehra, IDC Vice President, Network Infrastructure.

“Huawei’s Campus 3.0 platform includes all of these characteristics, making it a strong platform for powering the future of the enterprise campus and broader digital business.”

With the advent of the cloud era, Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution and a full series of products will help enterprises make their campus networks future-proof with fully wireless networking, one global network, cloud management, and intelligent O&M.

To date, Huawei’s CloudCampus Solution has been used extensively by industry customers in more than 100 countries and regions, helping them achieve business success.

From March 24 to 26, Huawei hosts the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, which will be webcast globally. At the event, we will explore the power of the resilient and innovative digital world from three angles: business, technology, and ecosystems.

In addition, we will reveal insights into industrial digital transformation, explore the business and talent strategies that enable successful transformation, and share best practices from the government, finance, transportation, and energy industries, and our latest progress in connectivity, cloud and AI area.

