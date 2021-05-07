Huawei’s commitment to IP innovation and protection

World Intellectual Property Day was celebrated on 26 April 2021.

This day is set aside by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to educate the public on how intellectual property (IP) rights are key to innovation.

“Every business starts with an idea. Each of the millions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that operate across the globe every day started with an idea that took shape in someone’s mind and made its way to market,” explains WIPO.

“When nurtured and enriched with ingenuity, know-how and flair an idea becomes an IP asset that can drive business development, economic recovery and human progress.”

IP exists across almost every industry in the world – from artists and designers to engineers and scientists.

Enterprises invest billions of dollars in research and development every year in an attempt to develop ideas that will become IP assets and, ultimately, will change the lives of millions of people around the world.

Huawei – The leaders in IP

When it comes to IP, Huawei is a major player.

Huawei started out as an SME and, through the development of ground breaking ideas and intellectual property, it has morphed into a huge company and brand.

The company is one of the world’s largest patent holders with over 100,000 active patents across over 40,000 patent families worldwide as of the end of 2020.

It first topped WIPO’s list of patent filers in 2008 and has finished first on this list for all but one of the years that have followed.

It is therefore no surprise that the company continually develops key modern technologies – from breaking into and leading the hyper-competitive global smartphone market to being the undisputed leader in 5G technology.

“Innovation has been at the core of Huawei’s business since the company was founded,” explained Huawei’s Head of Intellectual Property Rights Jason Ding at a recent event.

Commitment to IP regulation

Huawei is as committed to respecting the IP of other parties as it is focused on developing and protecting its own.

Since its first patent license agreement in 2001, Huawei has paid over $6 billion in royalties, while it has received over $1.4 billion in licensing revenue.

As an industry leader in patent filings, it has a vested interest in ensuring that all parties respect each other’s IP rights.

Additionally, Huawei boasts an impressively wide range of ICT products, meaning its range of patents span further than most of its competitors.

This means that Huawei has prioritised ensuring that its innovation and intellectual property arms are well protected.