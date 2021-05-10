IFS and iOCO partner to springboard Africa into a new world of working

Two technology industry leaders across Africa, IFS and iOCO, have partnered to help organisations spanning multiple key industries across the continent re-evaluate, adapt and improve their businesses to deliver the best moments of service using trusted technology solutions, scale and skills.

IFS is an award-winning, global software and enterprise applications company and will combine its technology leadership position with the scale and skills of iOCO, the ICT services brand of the EOH Group and one of the largest technology services companies on the continent with a strong track record in service management.

“The time for this collaboration is optimal. The two companies have a common industry focus and have noted a shift in thinking and priorities stemming from numerous industry factors,” says Emma Murray, Chief Operating Officer for the APJMEA region at IFS.

“Among these is the economic impact of COVID-19, which is causing corporates to re-evaluate their digital journeys and consider market disruptors as alternatives to their current, expensive enterprise solutions in order to evolve to new business models, control costs, expand faster and serve their customers better.”

In an increasingly challenging and competitive business climate, this evolution needs to focus on the moment of service and deliver on what businesses and their customers value: agility, speed, ease, reliability and consistency in quality, delivery, returns and the whole service experience through every employee, every experience, every day.

To deliver on this moment of service, the partnership will see iOCO leverage the world’s leading field service management (FSM) platform to enhance the field service experience of numerous organisations across different segments – including Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Utilities & Resources, Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, and Service industries – as they gear up for a more mobile, remote and digitised workforce management.

Leveraging the best-in-class technology to streamline the customer service experience

IFS’s market vision and leadership are well established by multiple independent industry analysts.

The company was named leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for field service management for the fifth year in a row, a true testament to its long-term product investment strategy and singular customer focus.

“By optimising their end-customer’s service experience, organisations are actively driving up their service levels, leaving their customers happier, more satisfied and more loyal,” says Murray.

“Organisations that have access to best-in-class technology are able to significantly improve their customer touchpoints and provide a real avenue to enhance their service levels, enabling them to get ahead of their competitors and deliver on their moment of service.”

Making it work together

According to Esenthren Govender, Competency Head of Integration and Mobility at iOCO, the engagement with IFS aligns with iOCO’s strategic objective of partnering with leading disruptive technologies globally in the mining, manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications and service industries.

“IFS has extensive industry experience in asset-intensive organisations. IFS connects assets, people and processes into a cohesive ecosystem. Together, iOCO and IFS will assist in enabling customers to solve their business challenges,” he says.

Esenthren believes that the alignment of iOCO’s skill sets with IFS’s technology and market leadership enables organisations to fully embrace the digital revolution. “Empowering people on the ground with the precise work for the right skill, allows organisations to work efficiently and effectively in any industry,” he adds.

“The combination of the two powerhouses will radically change and uplift the face of service in Africa and transform how customers and businesses experience service, as more and more organisations across the continent adopt IFS as a service standard,” Murray says.

As part of this partnership, iOCO has also embarked on a journey to certify 100 professionals on the IFS solution in the course of the next two years.