NSN channel director nails partner success launch

Telecoms Sales veteran Wesley Swart has set fire to his initial revenue targets at NSN since joining on 1st September as Channel Director.

Having firmly stuck the landing and revved the channel up Wesley said, “I’m delighted to have such an awesome team firing on all cylinders, and of course such a high-quality array of channel partners has made this new role a rewarding challenge.”

Since bringing a wealth of experience in new business creation to NSN, Wesley’s Team has closed an outstanding R11.8m of contracted revenues in the space of just 7 months.

“My focus is on creating success as a team, doing whatever it takes to bag our goals together. And our Team is much bigger than just our NSN colleagues, we extend this sense of camaraderie to our Channel Partners who are vital to our success.”

“The simple science behind our recent explosion of growth is in building up trust and showing what we can deliver. It’s a clear path from there to winning the business.”

“Having just completed the first quarter of our ground-breaking new Partner Success program I am delighted to say that we’ve seen some awesome growth across our Channel, with 3 brand new ‘Gold Partners’ and over 20 Silver Partners”, said Nick Shraga NSN’s MD.

NSN SA Gold Partners

Austvest

New Star Networks has enabled AustVest to diversify into new market segments, through NSNs innovative partner programme.

The professional NSN staff, online system, marketing information, allow AustVest to market an innovative and professional product, ensuring growth for both AustVest and NSN, building a lasting partner relationship.

Bluenet Telecoms

We could not be happier with the level of support and professionalism received on a daily basis from the NSN team.

We have a strategic alliance with NSN building our Business to Business Telecoms channel which is growing on a daily basis.

The staff across the board are friendly, knowledgeable and keen to help, the product range is vast and price competitive.

Simple IT

Knowing that there is an experienced team of IT experts that I can lean on, gives me more time to grow the customer base.

Also using their in-house support ticketing system keeps everything transparent and keeps me in the loop of what is happening with the customer requests.

Simple IT has an amazing Business Development Manager who assists with all inquiries. and over time has built a great business relationship.

Danielle Weldon

Welcoming on board Danielle Weldon as our new Channel Ambassador, tasked with taking our Channel offering out to the market she had this to say: “Having spent over 7 years at The Wanderers Club as The Sales and Marketing manager, I was able to hone my abilities in relationship and sales management so as to ensure that the service I provided my clients went ‘over the boundary line’.

I am constantly increasing my knowledge so that I ‘don’t go out for a duck’ in any industry. Having most recently completed Diplomas in Strategic Business Management and HR, I use this knowledge to boost my performance in all I set out to do.

Let me be the ‘Batsman’ on your team and together we will score a ‘century’.