Sophos Intercept X ranks first in three new SE Labs reports

In a recent endpoint protection test conducted by SE Labs, Sophos’ Intercept X achieved a 100% Total Accuracy Rating for enterprise, small business, and consumer protection.

SE Labs aims to improve information technology security by assessing products and services designed to detect attacks, protect against intrusions or both.

The company tests a range of solutions including endpoint software, network appliances and cloud services.

“Our clients can now rest assured that whether they are protecting their employees at work or their families at home, they can take comfort in knowing that they are backed by the world’s best endpoint protection,” says Ross Anderson, Sophos Product Development Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Intercept X’s unique combination of anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations is built to stop the widest range of threats.

Additionally, Sophos Intercept X Advanced with EDR integrates powerful endpoint detection and response (EDR) with the industry’s top-rated endpoint protection.

Built for both IT security operations and threat hunting, Intercept X detects and investigates suspicious activity with AI-driven analysis.

“For those looking for help with threat detection and response Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) provides 24/7 threat hunting, detection, and response capabilities delivered by an expert team as a fully-managed service,” Anderson points out.

Sophos MTR fuses the protection technology of Intercept X with expert human analysis for improved threat hunting and detection, deeper investigation of alerts, and targeted actions to eliminate threats with speed and precision.

Unlike other services, the Sophos MTR team goes beyond simply notifying you of attacks or suspicious behaviors and takes targeted actions on your behalf to neutralise even the most sophisticated and complex threats.

The recent SE Labs acknowledgement is one of 17 others that clearly underline the standing which Intercept X enjoys in the market.

In the current test, the product was rated number one for enterprise protection, SMB protection and consumer protection.

In the Enterprise Protection category, Sophos Intercept X was the only product tested to achieve a 100% total accuracy rate, once again earning a AAA rating from SE Labs.

“In the small business report, Intercept X showed why it was the winner of SE Labs’ Small Business Endpoint product of the year in 2020 and 2019.

As it did in the enterprise test, Intercept X also ranked first with a 100% total accuracy rate. Finally, the same malware that attacks Fortune 500 companies attacks private users, too, so Sophos Home uses the same award-winning security features that keep those companies safe,” says Anderson.

Intercept X uses deep learning, an advanced form of machine learning to detect both known and unknown malware without relying on signatures.

Deep learning makes Intercept X smarter, more scalable, and more effective against never-seen-before threats.

Intercept X leverages deep learning to outperform endpoint security solutions that use traditional machine learning or signature-based detection alone.

“Block ransomware attacks before they wreak havoc on your organisation. Intercept X includes anti-ransomware technology that detects malicious encryption processes and shuts them down before they can spread across your network.

It prevents both file-based and master boot record ransomware.

Any files that were encrypted are rolled back to a safe state, meaning your employees can continue working uninterrupted, with minimal impact to business continuity.

You get detailed post-cleanup information, so you can see where the threat got in, what it touched, and when it was blocked,” says Anderson.

Intercept X Advanced with EDR allows users to ask any question about what has happened in the past, and what is happening now on their endpoints.

It hunts threats to detect active adversaries and leverages IT operations to maintain IT security hygiene.

When an issue is found it allows users to remotely respond with precision. Intercept X stops breaches before they start, cutting down the number of items to investigate and saving time.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za