Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 – The big improvements

Huawei has launched its flagship MateBook X Pro 2021 laptop, which offers a premium experience for South African professionals.

The MateBook X Pro 2021 provides everything you need in a laptop – including elite performance and a classy design.

This combination makes it the best laptop on the market for your business needs.

It also builds upon the critically-acclaimed MateBook X Pro 2020 by offering upgraded hardware and features.

Next-level performance

One of the biggest selling points of the MateBook X Pro 2021 when compared to its 2020 counterpart is its upgraded processor.

While the MateBook X Pro 2020 boasted a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the MateBook X Pro 2021 has an upgraded 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

This adds even more power and makes the MateBook X Pro 2021 a powerhouse for all business tasks.

Connectivity

The MateBook X Pro 2021 also improves upon its predecessor by supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest version of the Wi-Fi standard and offers faster speeds and increased connection stability – making support for it a must when buying a new laptop in 2021.

The MateBook X Pro 2021 offers Wi-Fi 6 support across both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and supports WPA security across all three generations.

Additionally, the MateBook X Pro 2021 boasts Bluetooth 5.1 – the latest version of this technology.

Another great feature new to the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 is support for Huawei Share.

Through multi-screen collaboration, which is a function of Huawei Share, you can project your smartphone display to your MateBook X Pro 2021 laptop and control both devices at the same time.

The features do not stop there, as you can drag and drop files across these systems and run mobile apps directly on your MateBook.

Get the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

If you’d like to purchase the Huawei X Pro 2021 in South Africa, it is available from the Huawei Store, Vodacom, and Incredible Connection for R34,999.

