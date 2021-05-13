Get premium uncapped AirFibre for R399

Supersonic has launched its new unlimited AirFibre service, which offers premium uncapped connectivity starting at R399 per month.

AirFibre offers customers fibre-like connectivity, with uncapped data at consistent download speeds of between 5Mbps and 100Mbps.

AirFibre uses the latest radio technology which is capable of data transfer on existing open spectrum frequencies, which lowers the cost to serve customers.

As a wireless fibre alternative, it is also easy to install. The customer only requires an A4-sized antenna at their home.

This antenna will then communicate with the radio equipment attached to an MTN mobile tower.

New Supersonic AirFibre subscribers can therefore get the service far quicker than traditional fibre services.

AirFibre is already available in large parts of Gauteng, and Supersonic is planning to rapidly expand coverage across the country in the coming months.

If you are interested in Supersonic AirFibre, enter your details here: Supersonic AirFibre Website