Why SMBs should get a NAS – Register for the webinar

Did you know that the average data generated per person is up to 1.7 megabytes per second?

According to the IDC, the entire digital universe will consist of 44 trillion gigabytes of data by 2020, and is expected to grow to 175 trillion gigabytes by 2025.

Data is growing exponentially in the modern world, and data is considered the “new oil”.

It is necessary for daily operations, understanding and serving customers better, assessing performance, and making better business decision.

With the rapid growth of digital adoption across various sectors, where to store and how to safeguard these valuable digital assets become crucial.

Why your SMB needs NAS

As the global pandemic accelerates digital transformation, and with the increasing threats and disruptions that may put business continuity at risk, it is crucial for SMBs to have a functioning IT infrastructure ready for the post-COVID workplace.

If you are still struggling to find a solution that requires low management efforts and a low learning curve, NAS is a budget-friendly and turnkey solution that could help you streamline your data management.

NAS is more than just storage – it is an all-in-one application server that fulfils almost every IT need an SMB may have.

The NAS storage device connects to your network and allows data to be accessed by authorized users.

This makes it a centralized storage solution for households and businesses to manage data more efficiently.

Modern NAS also comes with a user-friendly operating system and other built-in software applications that help users stream, sync, share, or back up their data.

The image below shows how the Synology NAS solution works.

All-in-one comprehensive backup solutions offered by Synology

