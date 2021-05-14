An ISP with a passion for uptime

Meet NEXUS.NET, a passionate ISP providing Internet Services over fibre on all major fibre networks. They also deliver services over wireless last mile where fibre is not available, or as a fail-over service.

With over 13 years’ experience as an ISP, they own their own infrastructure with a presence in both Johannesburg and Cape Town Teracos. Multiple interconnects, extensive peering and redundancy ensure awesome uptime and low latency Internet.

NEXUS.NET are committed to personal support, often on site if needed, as well as striving for maximum uptime of their services.

Founder and Managing Director, Michael Simpson explains, “I hate downtime, I believe with planning and pro-active monitoring this can be largely avoided and kept to the absolute minimum.”

An example of this passion is that NEXUS.NET wireless services offer an impressive 99.8% uptime SLA, and on fibre they do their very best to achieve similar, subject of course, to the Fibre Network Operators maintaining their infrastructure.

Fibre to the Home Services

Great packages across the major fibre networks are available, month to month or on contract if upfront costs are a concern for some. Free installation and free to use routers are provided on all contract packages.

Although they align their pricing with the market, they refuse to be the lowest cost provider. “Being the cheapest is not ideal, as a minimal margin is required to ensure good support. Having a very large, redundant core infrastructure in the Teracos also comes at a high cost” says Michael.

Customers can rest assured that NEXUS.NET take support seriously, with the support desk always just a call away, and all calls are answered promptly.

Customers are not just numbers to this ISP. Need more good reasons to get your fibre from NEXUS.NET?

Easy to use customer portal

SMS alerts to any known network issues

Low latency services ideal for gamers

Direct peering with all major content providers (Facebook, Microsoft, Netflix and more)

Technicians who are able to come to you for onsite support

Direct access to senior management

Top skills in Wi-Fi Coverage Issues

Click Here For Great Fibre Packages

Fibre to the Business Services

Until recently, fibre to the business (FTTB) was a very costly proposition, but this is changing with players like Octotel who provide excellent options for delivering fast business fibre.

An example of this is NEXUS.NET offering of a 5Mb uncapped business package for just R799pm and a high end 200Mb for less than R2000pm.

Coverage is also improving and NEXUS.NET can advise on the best and most cost-effective solution for your needs.

Other Services on Offer

NEXUS.NET have an extensive skill set, all related to connectivity and infrastructure:

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions (Larger homes, Work from Home, Guest Houses, Hotels)

Managed Firewalls and Web Filtering

Network Cabling, CCTV, Intrusion Detection and Access Control

Routers and Firewalls

Electrical Installations and Uninterruptable Power Supplies

Fibre optic network installations

Learn more about this leading IT services company at www.nexus-net.co.za