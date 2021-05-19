Presented by Home-Connect

How to solve your Wi-Fi issues without calling customer support

19 May 2021

There are few things more frustrating than trying to connect to the Internet wirelessly, only to be met with problems.

This is why South African ISP Home-Connect has launched an app that helps its customers identify and solve Wi-Fi issues quickly and easily – without having to call customer support.

The Home-Connect diagnostic app provides insight into any residential network to which it is connected – no matter the model of router or modem used in the customer’s home.

The issues that it diagnoses range from interference-related problems to device-specific issues, with the most common issues including:

  • Poor connection to the Wi-Fi router inside the home
  • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi channel congestion
  • High router usage – which means slower speeds are caused by increased download/upload volumes.

During April 2021, 30% of Home-Connect customers used the app – and 86% of these customers were able to fix their connectivity issues without contacting a customer support agent.

Additionally, those who do contact customer support had a wealth of information they could supply to the agent to narrow down the possible issues.

Get Home-Connect fibre

Home-Connect is a popular South African ISP which continues to grow thanks to its great prices, fast speeds, and high customer satisfaction.

With a customer app that allows a user to manage the account for Service Changes, Moving Addresses, Invoices, push notifications, and with many more features available, in addition to tools like the Home-Connect diagnostic app and also contribute to Home-Connect being one of the top ISPs in South Africa on the MyBroadband South African ISP rankings.

Home-Connect offers fibre products both for the home and business users, with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 200Mbps.

Click here to find the right fibre package for your needs.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
How to solve your Wi-Fi issues without calling customer support