China Mobile mCloud Summit – Register now and receive a free gift

China Mobile International’s (CMI) mCloud Summit will take place on 28 May, 2021 and aims to guide you through a new cloud age.

In a series of keynotes and sessions, you will access cutting-edge solutions and grasp industrial insights with interesting case studies.

Additionally, those who take part in this summit is eligible to receive a free welcome gift.

The mCloud Summit will begin at 11:00 South African time and will provide insight into the latest ICT industry trends, including how to make the most out of crucial technologies like cloud, networks, 5G, and IoT.

Cloud adoption

CMI has seen a huge increase in cloud adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since mCloud’s launch in May 2019 it has helped over 13,000 enterprise users through its integrated solutions and dynamic multi-cloud ecosystem.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience CMI mCloud cloud-network integration solutions through free trials and special offers – and if you sign up for the CMI mCloud platform between 3 May and 20 June, you will get access to the following exclusive offers through this link.

Cloud Service Vouchers – For any new orders signed before June 30, including orders for cloud-network services, connectivity, data centres, ICT and IoT, enterprise customers are entitled to cloud service vouchers sponsored by mCloud partners worth up to USD 30,000.

CloudSMS Free Trial Package – CMI provides customers with an API-based SMS platform running on cloud for enterprises to deliver SMS from Applications to Person (A2P). Enterprise customers can enjoy a free trial of up to 10,000 CloudSMS messages.

– CMI provides customers with an API-based SMS platform running on cloud for enterprises to deliver SMS from Applications to Person (A2P). Enterprise customers can enjoy a free trial of up to 10,000 CloudSMS messages. Free Trial of Cloud-Network Products – New customers can now enjoy mCloud Cloud Connect and SD-WAN services for 60 days as well as the Application Acceleration Network for 30 days by applying on CMI mCloud Portal.

Join the mCloud Summit and receive a welcome gift.