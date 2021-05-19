The Takealot 10th Birthday Sale – Daily prizes and up to 50% off

Takealot.com is turning 10 and what a journey it has been!

To celebrate this incredible milestone, South Africa’s leading online retailer is hosting The Takealot.com 10th Birthday Sale!

Customers can shop their share of up to R10 million in savings every day throughout the huge 10-day sale.

This includes up to 50% OFF on tech, home, sport and outdoor, beauty, and many more product categories – featuring popular brands like Clarins, Adidas, JBL, Philips and LEGO.

The sale will run from 24 May to 2 June 2021, and on each of these days you stand a chance to win a variety of incredible daily prizes.

TVs, iPads, kitchen appliances, and headphones are all up for grabs.

To qualify for daily lucky draws, simply spend at least R500 on products that are on special on the day as part of The Takealot 10th Birthday Sale.

The daily prizes are detailed below.

24 May: 10 x LG 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TVs – Valued at R7,499 each

25 May: 10 x Apple iPad 8 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 32GB – Valued at R5,999 each

26 May: 10 x LEGO hampers valued at R10 000 each!

27 May: 10 x Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryers – Valued at R6,499 each

27 May: 10 x Dyson V8 Absolute SV10 Vacuum Cleaners – Valued at R8,499 each

28 May: 10 x Philips XXL Premium Airfryers – Valued at R6,499 each

29 May: 10 x Xiaomi Mi TV Box S Media Players – Valued at R1,199 each

29 May: 10 x Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 – Valued at R699 each

30 May: 10 x Russel Hobbs Fireplace Effect Gas Heaters – Valued at R3,299 each

30 May: 10 x Russell Hobbs 6 Litre Electric Pressure Cookers – Valued at R1,699 each

31 May: 10 x WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Valued at R7,499 each

1 June: 10 x Hisense 43-Inch UHD Smart TVs – Valued at R6,499 each

2 June: R200,000 in Takealot Coupons when shopping with your FNB Card