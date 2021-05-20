Thunderstorms affect satellite services – we all know this because we have experienced DStv signal failures during storms.

It therefore follows that bad weather will also affect all current satellite communication services – including the planned services from the likes of Starlink.

Right?

While this is logical reasoning, it is also not completely correct.

We need to add updated technology to this argument and must also consider the differentiating details each type of service offers.

Once we have the full context and technical reference, we can truly answer the question: Will Starlink fade in bad weather?

Bad weather and communication signals

Rainstorms affect all signal waves propagating through space, but while all networks are affected, different communication networks are affected differently by bad weather.

Only some of these scenarios lead to service disruptions for users.

We can summarise the adverse effect rainstorms have on all transmissions by focussing on the effect rain has on the different network operating frequencies.

Note that the higher the rain rate in mm/hr, the higher the adverse impact on communication signals.

We therefore completed the chart below at a constant 25mm/hr.

Outcome

The higher the operating frequency, the more adverse the effect of rain on the communication signals.

For normal radio stations operating at around 94.2MHz, the effect is very small and not even indicated on this scale.

The Twoobii satellite broadband operates around 12GHz and is nominally impacted by rain while point-to-point microwave links operate on 25GHz and are experiencing higher signal loss due to rain.

The FCC has allocated different frequencies from 12GHz to 40GHz to SpaceX for implementation of the Starlink network.

Some allocations were also done at 70GHz and the higher frequencies will evidently be more adversely influenced by rain.

Why microwave links don’t fade

If microwave links operate at 25GHz and are significantly impacted by rain, then why do we not generally experience signal degradation due to rain?

This is primarily down to modern equipment features, network design, and link distances.

In smart satellite systems like the Twoobii-on-Flex service operated by Intelsat, sophisticated technologies mitigate the impact of rain on the service quality.

The Twoobii engineering team has developed the network to meet very high business reliability requirements and all of these factors ensure that users remain connected even in heavy storms.

Will Starlink fade?

Yes, Starlink will certainly be affected by rain – particularly if it uses the high-frequency bands of 40GHz to 70GHz.

What we can’t say for certain is the impact of this on user services during heavy storms.

This will be determined by how the Starlink engineers design the network and what their design priorities are.

If the focus is on lowering costs then we can expect some network quality compromises which will lead to rain fade scenarios.

Summary

Your final user experience during rain storms is determined by many factors including equipment specifications, link power design models, and equipment transmission power.

All of these influence the final service cost.

For the emerging smart satellite networks, design engineers have the tools and options in place to design networks that deliver very high reliability at a premium rate, or design low-cost services with lower network resilience.