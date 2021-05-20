How Huawei Cloud helped Seidor Networks run smoothly during COVID-19

Seidor Networks provides managed services ranging from monitoring, support, and firewalling to Internet connectivity, hosting, and security services.

As part of its journey to source a resilient cloud platform with cost-efficient services that are easy to deploy and operate, it turned to Huawei Cloud.

“We needed a more agile and elastic solution, but we didn’t have time for all of the discussions involving architectural planning, machine sizing, and procurement processes,” said Seidor Networks South Africa Managing Director Darryl Maroun.

“Huawei Cloud assigned a professional business development and technical team to suit our requirements. That is why we decided to adopt Huawei Cloud.”

Deployment

Seidor Networks wanted to create new value through a multi-cloud strategy, which meant running workloads on AWS, Azure, and Huawei Cloud.

Huawei therefore integrated its platform with Morpheus, allowing Seidor Networks to have a single pane of glass when managing their customers across multiple cloud platforms.

It also provides Seidor Networks with continuous training and enablement sessions for hands-on experience and certification – all as value-added services.

How Seidor has benefited

The switch to Huawei Cloud was a huge weight off Seidor Networks’ shoulders, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Huawei Cloud provided a dedicated team of IT infrastructure experts to advise on best practices to simplify operations, reduce deployment time, and slash operational and hosting costs.

Seidor Networks also moved its ERP workloads to Huawei Cloud, leading to additional 20% lower operations and management costs.

“We were safe in the knowledge that our systems would be stable and available at all times,” said Terrence Chowles, Project Director of Seidor Networks South Africa.

“The speed of the cloud also made it possible to effectively and efficiently manage systems while working from home.”

Additionally, the majority of the new customers of Seidor Networks SAP B1 landscape are being hosted on the Huawei Cloud platform.

“These systems are critical. If they go down, it results in high financial losses,” said Juan Pierre Prinsloo, Infrastructure Manager of Seidor Networks.

“That’s why the move to Huawei Cloud marked a real milestone for us. Everything has been running smoothly and safely ever since.”

Future plans

Now with the second availability zone launched locally in Africa, Seidor Networks can use other integrated services such as disaster recovery, backup, and load balancing to increase the availability of services even further.

Seidor Networks also plans to leverage Huawei Cloud through infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to create a fully integrated control model.

Additionally, it is pursuing ambitious plans like multi-cloud orchestration, and they will potentially use more Huawei Cloud services to drive their business forward.

