Hisense Super Brand Week – Get great deals on Hisense products

Hisense is running a Super Brand Week promotion from 21-31 May 2021, where its products will be available on special from South African retailers.

This promotion is exclusively online and will see big savings on Hisense products from Takealot, HiFi Corp, and Everyshop.

Super Brand Deals will be available on TVs as well as a variety of home appliances, including microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines.

This gives you access to Hisense’s impressive range products at even lower prices than usual.

A great example is that you can get up to R10,000 off Hisense’s 85-inch A7500WF UHD TV.

Alternatively, you can get Hisense’s H670SMIA-WD double-door refrigerator for up to R2,000 less than usual – a massive saving.

These and all other deals will only be available while stocks last, so buy now to avoid disappointment.

Great products that will be on special during Super Brand Week can be viewed below.

Click here to view the full range of Hisense deals.

Hisense 85-inch A7500WF UHD TV – Up to R10,000 off

Hisense 55-inch A7100 UHD TV – Up to R4,000 off

Hisense H28EOXS7 Microwave – Up to R1,000 off

Hisense H670SMIA-WD Refrigerator – Up to R2,000

Hisense WTX1302T Washing Machine – Up to R1,000 off