OUTsurance beats their best

Last year, when OUTsurance announced a record low number of complaints referred to the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI), the insurer committed to doing even better in the future.

Now, with the recent publishing of OSTI’s 2020 Annual Report, OUTsurance is yet again the insurer with the fewest complaints referred, when compared to the 10 largest* short-term insurers by claims volume.

This time, OUTsurance’s referral rate has plummeted to less than one complaint (0.881) for every 1 000 claims submitted, with the average referral rate of their peers almost triple at 2.53 complaints for every 1 000 claims submitted.

It’s a brand-new record, which means that OUTsurance has led their peer group for at least the last six years.

Danie Matthee, OUTsurance’s CEO, said, “Treating customers fairly, and settling their claims accurately and quickly, is all part of our brand promise.

We continuously strive to improve on the high standards we set for ourselves and this independent validation is extremely pleasing.

I’d like to thank each and every staff member for helping us achieve this record.”

And it’s not just in the OSTI report where OUTsurance finds itself setting the pace when it comes to service. In fact, over the last few months, the readers of several newspaper publications across South Africa have actively voted OUTsurance tops:

The Star Readers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2020

Best Car Insurance Company

Best Life Insurance Company

Pretoria News Readers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2020

Best Insurance Company

Best Short-Term Insurance Company

“Records, awards and accolades are the by-product of putting our clients at the centre of everything we do, every single day, without fail. After all, we know that gaining their trust is only possible through our own actions.”

“Again, it’s as simple as sticking to the brand promise we have made since the very beginning – you always get something out,” continued Matthee.

OUTsurance is a licensed insurer and FSP. Ten largest insurers determined by claims volume. Ts and Cs apply.