Introducing the ARRIS SpaceConnect VAP4641 Wireless Wi-Fi extender

Space Television provides effective, fast-working and stable connectivity solutions in every household or workspace.

We are proud partners of ARRIS and are pleased to announce a first of its kind in South Africa, the ARRIS VAP4641 Wi-Fi Mesh Extender that will literally change the way you live and work.

Dubbed the “intelligent Wi-Fi”, the ARRIS SpaceConnect VAP4641 wireless mesh-point is a revolutionary addition to the digital device space.

The ARRIS unit is a globally recognised Telco-Grade product, which offers reliable and high-speed Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home or workspace.

It is ideal for ISPs to bundle the unit with their current offerings in order to attract more clients, as well as retain existing clients.

As we all become more reliant on stable Wi-Fi connections at home or in the workspace to work, educate and entertain, with an increasing number of connected devices it is vital that there is reliable, high-performance Wi-Fi coverage every area.

With where we are with technology these days, there should be absolutely no reason for unreliable or weak Wi-Fi connections.

By connecting to your existing broadband router, two or more ARRIS VAP4641s intelligently work together to optimize the Wi-Fi signal to every corner in a home or building, especially one with different levels.

Walls and ceilings can create a weak signal, which means poor connectivity and disruption. However, with ARRIS VAP4641, dead space or having to constantly move or reconnect, will finally be a thing of the past.

The ARRIS VAP4641 uses intelligent optimization ensure devices are best connected to Wi-Fi and boasts an advanced range booster antenna which a powerful and reliable signal level anywhere in the home or corporate space.

Benefits of the ARRIS VAP4641:

Powerful, faster and secure network

Ideal for streaming, gaming and conference/video calls

Great for both work and play

Perfect for residential use as well as small enterprises: e.g., office space, B&B’s, Coffee Shops, Restaurants

Where to purchase

The ARRIS unit can be purchased via independent installer trade, online purchasing channels (i.e., Takealot) or from Space Television trading counters (which are available nationwide).

Install in a few simple steps

By following an easy pairing process, the Wi-Fi passwords and SSIDs are automatically picked up by the ARRIS extender.

Once the unit is set-up, you will experience superior speeds on a Wi-Fi platform it automatically connects to.

Download the app on your smartphone which will guide you through the installation process; AND will suggest the best location for the mesh-point to be installed.

Be sure to secure your SSID network once everything is set up.

You can manage your Wi-Fi network, passwords, test the speed of your broadband and manage which devices are connected to your Wi-Fi, via the app.

Stay Connected

The VAP4641 software is so advanced that it continuously monitors and optimises the Wi-Fi connection to ensure that every device being used within a home has the best connection in order to avoid congestion.

It seamlessly switches between Wi-Fi channels and between access points to ensure everybody remains connected at all times; this is especially beneficial when on important voice or video calls.

Technical Support

With the remote management and monitoring capabilities that the ARRIS VAP4541 has, Service providers can benefit by reducing in-house technology support costs.

Space Television’s technical experts work around the clock to develop system solutions, which are beneficial to developers, engineers, ISPs specifically.

Space Television’s Academy offers product training on systems & products, which is advantageous for Telco companies & Installation teams, where staff need to be trained on current technical equipment and systems.

Product Type:

Wi-Fi extender

Features:

Scandinavian design

4×4 5 GHz 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi

2×2 2.4 GHz 802.11n Wave 2 Wi-Fi

ARRIS Wi-Fi Home enabled for whole-home Wi-Fi coverage and performance

ARRIS ECO Agent™ TR-069 and ECO Envoy™ USP management clients integrated

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™

ICASA TA-2019/667Approved

What’s in the Box:

AC power cable

Quick start-up guide

For more information, contact Marc Roberson