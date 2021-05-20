The best company to build a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s top mobile app development company and makes it easy for businesses to get a new Android or iOS app.

Codehesion has developed numerous world-class smartphone apps for local companies and helped them to successfully launch these apps.

What sets Codehesion apart from other software development companies is its strong focus on building smartphone apps.

This focus means it can hire highly-specialised software developers and app designers to work on projects – and allows it to build world-class apps faster and more affordably than their competitors.

Another benefit is that Codehesion takes care of everything when providing a business with a new smartphone app, including the planning, design, build, and launch.

Their app developers also help with the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, and listing it on app stores.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said their experience helps them guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business, too.

Free and easy consultation process

Codehesion offers South African businesses looking to build a new app a free and easy consultation process.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

For a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.