How Sage and Khulisa iBiznis are helping small South African businesses get funding

Being a small business owner comes with many challenges.

Right at the top of this list is the finance challenge that comes with running a business on limited resources.

Thankfully, there is a great option for small businesses looking for funding – it’s called Khulisa iBiznis.

Khulisa iBiznis is a programme run by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and sponsored by Sage.

It helps small businesses based in Soweto, Thembisa, and Kathorus become funder and investment ready.

Businesses that apply must be at least 51% black and South African-owned, with a directorate between 18 and 35 years of age.

Successful applicants will then become part of a 12-month programme, which comprises classes and training sessions.

These are focused on preparing the business so it becomes investment ready.

Businesses will also receive exposure to:

Compliance, internal control and financial reporting.

Provision of a finance coach (Chartered Accountant) to assist with financial strategy, growth and funding plans.

Provision of financial literacy training to understand the fundamentals of accounting and finances.

Provision of finance, funding, legal, and business-related workshops that will strengthen knowledge around general business management.

A trained bookkeeper who will capture and process source documents and provide monthly management accounts, tax, and payroll services.

Sage helps small businesses

Sage is a proud sponsor of the Khulisa iBiznis initiative and supports the empowerment of small businesses in South Africa.

As part of its commitment to helping small South African businesses, Sage also provides each successful Khulisa iBiznis applicant with a one-year licence to use its cloud-based accounting software, which makes it easy to manage accounting, payroll and payments.

“The programme taught me a lot,” said Khulisa iBiznis participant, Sizwe Dladla.

“But if I had to break it down into the two top skills I walked away with, they are: managing cashflow and leveraging consignment stock.”

Click here to learn more about Sage’s tools for small businesses.